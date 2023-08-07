Police release mugshot of Sound of Freedom funder arrested for child kidnapping

Police have released the mugshot of Sound of Freedom funder Fabian Marta, who was recently arrested on child kidnapping charges, as new details emerge about the case.

Sound of Freedom has been mired in controversy ever since its US release last month, with allegations ranging from cinemas purposely sabotaging screenings (which have since been rebuked) to discussions of its lead star Jim Caviezel’s links to QAnon.

The movie itself, backed by Angel Studios after Disney shelved the project, sees Caviezel star as Tim Ballard, a real-life activist and former federal agent who founded a nonprofit organization named Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), the focus of which is to rescue children from sex trafficking rings.

While the drama appeared to have died down of late, last week it was revealed that Fabian Marta – who donated to Angel Studios’ crowdfunding campaign to get the rights to Sound of Freedom – was arrested for child kidnapping. And now police have released a mugshot of Marta while sharing new details about the case.

Police release mugshot of Sound of Freedom funder Fabian Marta

St. Louis Metropolitan Police shared the image of Fabian Marta while confirming to Newsweek that the 51 year old had been charged on July 23 after the incident was reported on July 21.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police

The outlet went on to state that Marta, whose name appears on the Sound of Freedom credits as a contributor, received a bail set at $15,000. But he was reportedly released on July 24 on personal recognizance following a brief court appearance.

His next court date is listed as August 28, as per records seen by Newsweek.

The news arrives after “anti-disinfo activist” Jim Stewartson drew attention to Marta’s arrest on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the Missouri Courts listing showing the funder had been charged with first-degree child kidnapping.

Stewartson explained: “This is a very serious felony involving a non-family member under the age of 14. It has a minimum sentence of 10 years with a potential life sentence. Fabian Marta also deleted his Facebook posts today.”

But a number of Facebook posts have been unearthed and published online, appearing to show Marta discussing his involvement in Sound of Freedom.

One screenshotted message reads: “The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very tough subject, and took extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters. I’m proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for ‘Fabian Marta and Family’ at the very end of the credits.”

Another allegation circulating online is that Marta would “groom girls” of all ages for sugar baby/sugar daddy parties, although this has not been confirmed or discussed by the authorities.

