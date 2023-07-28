Sony trolls fans with Amazing Spider-Man 3 “announcement”

Sony knows there’s thousands of people who want Andrew Garfield to return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 – and it’s just trolled all of them.

Garfield made his debut as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, a slightly awkward reboot that came as a result of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 being cancelled. He reprised the role in a maligned sequel, before joining his fellow Spideys for a euphoric comeback in No Way Home.

Article continues after ad

The latter multiversal blockbuster resurrected demand for Garfield’s third and perhaps fourth chapter; maybe we’d get to see him not pulling his punches while fighting crime in New York City, or it could pit him against Tom Hardy’s Venom outside the MCU, as well as other characters. After all, Morbius has already teamed up with Vulture.

Whether or not the threequel will ever happen remains to be seen, especially after Sony’s recent effort to dement fans online.

Article continues after ad

Sony teases The Amazing Spider-Man 3… and then trolls fans

Sony posted a video to TikTok showing The Amazing Spider-Man poster with the caption: “Standby for an important announcement.”

In this brief window, the impossible dream looked within reach – until fans were Rickrolled with the 36th anniversary of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up.’ The account even commented: “Sorry in advance.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Well, it’s been viewed nearly 620,000 times and racked up thousands of comments. “This hurt more than my parents divorce,” one user wrote. “This hurt more than I can express, can’t believe you Sony,” a second commented. “You didn’t have to do us like that Sony,” a third wrote. “I’ve been Rickrolled by Sony. I must have vengeance,” a fourth also wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Alright listen here. You now owe us [The Amazing Spider-Man 3],” another commented, to which Sony replied: “Sorry the admin doesn’t make those calls.”

For what it’s worth, the movie doesn’t seem like it’s completely off the table: Garfield told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he’s “definitely open” to reprising the role again. “It would have to be something very unique, very special, and of service to the audience, of service to the character,” he added. And when it comes to the multiverse, anything’s possible.

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about what we know about The Amazing Spider-Man 3 here.