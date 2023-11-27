5 Song Kang K-drama roles besides My Demon

K-drama fans are getting their double dose of Song Kang going into the holiday season as the actor stars in Netflix’s My Demon and Sweet Home Season 2. In between K-dramas, here are some of the actors best best-known K-drama roles.

Song Kang has fans enthralled with his visuals and acting in My Demon as the character Jung Goo-won. Amid his career, fans have dreamed of Kang playing a demon role, and their wishes were answered. He costars alongside Kim Yoo-jung in the fantasy romance as a demon who loses his powers when meeting a chaebol heiress.

Article continues after ad

The South Korean actor gained fame when starring as leads in Netflix K-dramas – dubbing him the nickname “The Son of Netflix.” In his career, Kang has taken on multiple lead roles in what some are now considered teen romance classics, and Netflix’s biggest successes.

Article continues after ad

While waiting for weekly episodes of My Demon, here are some other K-dramas to binge-watch.

Love Alarm

Song Kang got his first taste of a leading role in Netflix’s first acquired K-drama Love Alarm. Based on a webtoon, Love Alarm was a teen romance drama set in high school. The 2019 K-drama starred Kim So-hyun as Kim Jo-jo, a run-of-the-mill hard-working teen. But in this world, a dating app determines people’s relationships and love.

Article continues after ad

Love Alarm is a popular app that alerts people when someone within their radius likes them. Jo-jo finds it ridiculous and doesn’t believe in it. She’s also unaware her best friend likes her. Jung Ga-ram starred as Lee Hye-yeong, Jo-jo’s friend. When handsome model and student Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) returns to school, he sets his sights on Jo-jo. But only because Hye-yeong likes her.

Article continues after ad

The K-drama is known for its red flags and love triangle trope that developed further in Season 2 and broke K-drama rules.

Article continues after ad

Love Alarm is available on Netflix.

Soon after Love Alarm, Song Kang was announced to lead another Netflix K-drama. Sweet Home was a 2020 apocalyptic horror based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Kang stars as Cha Hyun-soo, a longer teen who loses his family and moves into a new apartment building.

The K-drama was his first shot at horror and Kang delivered. While Hyun-soo debates his life, chaos ensues as humans are turning into monsters based on inner desires. Trapped inside the building, the tenants try to survive and not turn. But Hyun-soo proves to be a special breed as he can switch between monster and human at will.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The success of Sweet Home led Netflix to renew the K-drama for two more seasons. Song Kang is set to return as Hyun-soo for Sweet Home Season 2 and Season 3.

Sweet Home is available to stream on Netflix.

Navillera

Song Kang proved to be a jack-of-all-trades when taking another Netflix lead role in 2021 titled Navillera. Also based on a webtoon, the K-drama is a Slice of Life storyline about life and youth. Shim Deok-chul (Park In-hwan) has just turned 70 years old and has come to a realization. A majority of his friends have passed on not having achieved their dreams.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Having given up his dream of being a ballerina to raise and support his family, Deok-chul decides to give it a go. He keeps it a secret from his family and begins to take lessons. Lee Chae-rok (Song Kang) is 23 years old and unwillingly becomes his teacher. He became a ballerina for his mother but has lost his spark for it and is financially strapped.

Article continues after ad

Together they reignite their passion for ballet and learn about life from each other. They soon form a strong bond despite their age differences.

Article continues after ad

Navillera is avaible on Netflix

Nevertheless

If looking for a K-drama about toxic, red-flag, and complex yet enthralling romance – Nevertheless is one to watch. The same year as Navillera, Song Kang starred in the K-drama Nevertheless. Alongside Han So-hee, the two actors play college students who get involved in a toxic relationship.

Yoo Na-bi has given up on love after her ex publically humiliated her. She soon meets the college’s top player, Park Jae-eon. He’s never been in a relationship but loves to flirt and shows no real interest in love. The two meet as if by fate and like a moth to a flame, can’t seem to stop themselves from seeing each other. But Jae-eon shows obvious red flags that Na-bi can’t ignore and is unsure of his true feelings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless is available on Netflix.

Forecasting Love and Weather

Netflix’s Forecasting Love and Weather is one of Song Kang’s hit-or-miss K-dramas among fans. The 2022 K-drama gained attention for its age-gap romance between the two main characters. Set in the Korea Meteorological Administration, two employees embark on a secret romance.

Jin Ha-kyung (Park Min-young) is at the top of her game as the head coordinator of her division. However, due to her demeanor, she is seen as cold and an outsider. A new intern by the name of Lee Shi-woo (Song Kang) stirs up the office and rubs Ha-kyung the wrong way. While a bit clumsy and outspoken, he has a high IQ and cares for the weather.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When Ha-kyung learns of her boyfriend’s cheating, it causes disruption as he too works in the same building. To make matters worse, the woman he cheated on her with is a colleague. Dealing with her new reality, Shi-woo develops feelings for Ha-kyung and isn’t shy about it. Can they keep their relationship a secret? Will their age difference cause a problem?

Forecasting Love & Weather is available on Netflix.

For more K-drama news head here, our Sweet Home Season 2 review here, and learn about all upcoming December K-dramas here.