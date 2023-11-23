Park Min-young lost substantial weight for her latest webtoon K-drama

South Korean actor Park Min-young returns in a new webtoon K-drama about a cancer patient returning to the past after her murder to change her fate. To transform into the webtoon character, Park devoted herself to losing weight for the role.

Park took some time off the small screen following her leading role in the 2022 K-drama Love in Contract. The actor has always been known for her impressive on-screen emotional portrayals and visuals. Above all, Park is heavily known for her romantic characters.

Article continues after ad

For Marry My Husband, K-drama fans will see Park in a new light. She will adapt the character Kang Ji-won from the webtoon created by Seong So-jak originally published in 2021. Set to release on the first of January 2024, the K-drama depicts Ji-won as she learns of her cancer diagnosis and her husband’s affair.

Article continues after ad

In the first-look photos of Park in Marry My Husband, she blew away fans with her transformation to portray Ji-won.

Park Min-young will play the role of a cancer patient in Marry My Husband

For the upcoming 2024 webtoon K-drama, Park reportedly dropped down to just 37kg (roughly 81 lbs) to portray the role of Si-won.

Article continues after ad

According to an article by iMBC, Park lost substantial weight to portray the fragility of Ji-won’s character, who was diagnosed with cancer. The first photos of Park in Marry My Husband show the actor dressed in a hospital gown, sweater, knit hat, and glasses.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Park Min-young spared no effort in many ways to realistically portray the role of a cancer patient. Everyone on set was surprised. The ever-changing vibes of Kang Ji-won before and after her revival will be portrayed in a brilliant way, so please show lots of interest,” said the production team, according to Soompi.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marry My Husband tells the story of Ji-won and her loveless marriage to her selfish husband Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung). Their relationship is also strained due to his demeaning mother and his unemployment. Ji-won handles Min-hwan’s debt as the main breadwinner and does all the house chores.

One fateful day, she’s diagnosed with cancer and walks in on learning about her husband’s affair with her best friend. A fight breaks out between them and leads to Ji-won’s murder at the hands of her husband. Instead of death, she wakes up 10 years into the past while still dating Min-hwan. Hoping to change her fate, she orchestrates him marrying her best friend. Marry My Husband also gives Ji-won a second chance at love. Her co-worker Yoo Ji-hyeok (Na In-woo) has feelings for her. But he too has a secret.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Head here for more K-drama news and here for more TV & Movies news.