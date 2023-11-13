Gyeongseong Creature: Everything we know about the Netflix K-drama

One of the most anticipated K-dramas coming from Netflix in 2023 is Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon’s historical fantasy thriller Gyeongseong Creature. Here’s everything we know about the K-drama.

Fans couldn’t have asked for a better casting than My Name star Han So-hee and new MCU star Park Seo-joon. Gyeongseong Creature was originally announced in January 2022 with the two actors confirmed for the leading roles. The K-drama would be a rarity joining the success of Sweet Home, as it was announced to have been greenlit for a Season 2 before its official premiere.

Official stills of the K-drama were released during the Netflix 2023 Tudum event but still had a long way to go until an official first teaser look. Fans finally got a teaser to hold them off until its late December release during Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Gyeongseong Creature promises a unique historical storyline set in 1945 between two characters and a city overrun by humans and monsters.

Gyeongseong Creature: What’s the K-drama about?

A rich and personable male lead finds himself meeting a young woman skilled in finding people. Together they face hidden horror as monsters created by greed pose a deadly threat.

According to Netflix, Gyeongseong Creature’s plot reads, “Set in early 1945 when Korea was under Japanese colonial rule, the series centers around two young adults who encounter strange creatures born from greed, and then must battle for survival in the city of Gyeongseong — now known as Seoul. But it turns out, there may be something even more dangerous out there than the creatures themselves.”

Park Seo-joon was announced to play the lead as Jang Tae-sang, a wealthy man who’s the best at finding information. Meanwhile, Han So-hee stars as Yoon Chae-ok, a strong-willed woman who is skilled at finding missing people as a todogun. Traveling with her father throughout China, she learned to survive. When her mother went missing 10 years ago, she ventures to Gyeongseong for answers.

Gyeongseong Creature has Tae-sang take up investigating a series of missing person cases and crossing paths with Chae-ok. His sense of justice changes after meeting her. K-drama fans may be wondering where the title Gyeongseong Creature comes from. Gyeongseong was the original name for Korea’s capital city before it became Seoul.

Gyeongseong Creature: Who’s in the K-drama cast?

Park Seo-joon and Han Soo-hee will lead Gyeongseong Creature as Netflix veterans having starred in Itaewon Class, My Name, and more. Read the full cast list below:

Park Seo-joon as Jang Tae-sang

Han So-hee as Yoon Chae-ok

Claudia Kim as Maeda

Kim Hae-sook as Nawol-daek

Cho Han-cheul as Yoon Joong-Won

Wi Ha-joon as Kwon Joon-Taek

Gyeongseong Creature: When is the release date?

The K-drama is set to release Part 1 on December 22, 2023, on Netflix. It’s speculated the first half will have 10 episodes total.

Gyeongseong Creature astounded fans when they learned it was created to be split into two parts. Part 2 is scheduled to be released on Netflix not long into 2024 on January 5. It’s speculated to have much fewer episodes to finish off the storyline, with three episodes. But that’s not all, as Gyeongseong Creature was also announced to be developing a Season 2.

According to Soompi, the news came that Han and Park would reprise their roles and Season 2 was greenlit before the first season even finished filming.

Gyeoseong Creature: Is there a trailer?

For now, Netflix has only released official stills and a teaser during its 2023 Geeked Week. The teaser added to the anticipation as it narrated that a hospital in Gyeongseong in 1945 had both humans and monsters. Fans see workers in Hazmat gas suits and what could be toxins in the air. It soon cuts to a bloodied Tae-sang wielding a shotgun. Running down a hall is a bruised and battered Chae-ok with her own firearm. Together, they try to survive.

During Tudum 2023, fans got their first glimpse of Chae-ok’s impressive combat skills. It also teased the growing relationship between her and Tae-sang. Watch below:

Read more K-drama news from Dexerto here, and details about Death’s Game here, Vigilante here, and Sweet Home Season 2 here.