The trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie Society of the Snow has arrived and it looks like the streamer’s most harrowing film ever.

While Yellowjackets is a fictional series (very) loosely based on the 1972 Andes Flight Disaster, an upcoming Netflix movie is set to cover the shocking true story in detail.

Directed by JA Bayona, Society of the Snow is adapted from Pablo Vierci’s book of the same name, documenting accounts from all 16 survivors of the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 plane crash.

With the film set to arrive at the start of 2024, Netflix is gearing up for its release by dropping the first trailer – and it looks set to be a harrowing watch.

Society of the Snow looks like Netflix’s most harrowing movie ever

In Netflix’s trailer for Society in the Snow, we see the group of survivors as they battle the elements and resort to extreme measures in order to survive.

The opening clip shows a number of the team members coming-to in the freezing cold terrain, having miraculously survived the crash – but the battle has only just begun.

Juxtaposed with this is a scene of the passengers – a rugby team and their associates – excited and celebrating as they travel on the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which was intended for Santiago, Chile.

Before they reach their destination, the plane crashes in the Andes mountains, killing many of the team immediately. The survivors contend with the extremely cold environment and a severe shortage of food, as one even resorts to eating a cigarette.

Another visceral clip shows them cracking their friend’s leg back into place – without anesthetic. But arguably the most disturbing element of all isn’t even shown on screen: the fact that the real-life passengers resorted to cannibalism in order to survive.

Although this story has already been told by the 1993 movie Alive, Society of the Snow has been described as a more authentic retelling. As said by one on YouTube: “Society of the Snow is the first accurate film about the 1972 plane crash – Alive changed important names and facts of the story.”

Creative Commons Fernando Parrado is a survivor of the 1972 Andes flight disaster

Another wrote: “The survivors have said this film is MUCH more true to the story, realistic and amazing than Alive… Bayona interviewed the survivors and the victims’ families to make an accurate tribute to their story.”

Elsewhere, many simply can’t wait to watch the film. “I will not miss this, the movie is on a new level,” wrote one on X/Twitter, while another said: “This is looking good.” Others are apprehensive about the dark subject matter, including this person who commented: “This story is incredible BUT cannibalism is NOT something I want to see.”

As per Society of the Snow’s official synopsis: “In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to take a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the crash.

“Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they must resort to extreme measures to stay alive.”

Society of the Snow drops on Netflix on January 4, 2024. In the meantime, check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

