What time is Society of the Snow on Netflix?

Society of the Snow is about to drop on Netflix – but what time will it come out? Here’s everything you need to know.

Particularly on Netflix, biopics are all the rage. The end of 2023 saw Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein flick Maestro meet mixed reactions, while other movies like Priscilla continue to screen in theaters.

All eyes are set to be on Society of the Snow, a new Spanish language thriller depicting a chilling true-to-life story. In some territories, it’s already had a theatrical release, but now makes the move over to Netflix.

But what time will Society of the Snow be on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

Society of the Snow release time on Netflix

Society of the Snow will premiere on Netflix at 12am PT/3am ET on January 4, 2024.

The movie will be dropping at different times across different areas internationally, so here’s when you need to keep your eyes peeled for its release:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

According to Netflix, the film “depicts the real-life events of the crash of Flight 571 — from the day Uruguay’s Old Christians Club rugby team left for a match in Santiago, Chile, to 72 days later when only 16 of them finally came home. It’s told primarily through rugby player Numa Turcatti’s point of view.”

It’s also based on the 2008 book La Sociedad de la Nieve (Society of the Snow), written by Pablo Vierci – a classmate of the plane crash survivors.

Director J.A. Bayona told the streaming platform: “I discovered the book while we were preparing The Impossible, and I immediately thought that I wanted to make it into a film,” Bayona told Netflix. “We put the project together over a period of more than 10 years, developing an approach to the story while working closely with Pablo Vierci.”

Catch the full trailer for Society of the Snow below:

