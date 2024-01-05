The ‘Miracle in the Andes’ movie you should watch after Society of the Snow 

Many Netflix users will be making their way through new survival thriller movie Society of the Snow – but what about the ‘Miracle in the Andes’ movie that came before?

Based on a harrowing true story, Society of the Snow is now available to stream on Netflix, directed by J.A. Bayona.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashes in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope.”

Article continues after ad

Hailed as the ‘Miracle in the Andes,’ there was a movie that depicted a different version of the same story – here’s why you should watch it next.

Article continues after ad

The movie you should watch after Society of the Snow

Before Society of the Snow, there was 1993’s Alive, which also chronicles the nightmarish ordeal of Flight 571.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “After their flight crashes into the Andes mountain range, a Uruguayan rugby team must undertake desperate measures in order to survive.”

Unlike Society of the Snow, which was based on the 2008 book La sociedad de la nieve by Pablo Vierci, Alive was based on Piers Paul Read’s 1974 book Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors.

Article continues after ad

Alive’s cast list includes Ethan Awke, Josh Hamilton, Vincent Spano, Gian DiDonna, Josh Lucas, Michael DeLorenzo, and Sam Behrens. The movie is directed by Frank Marshall, who is also known for Congo and Eight Below.

Article continues after ad

The film grossed $36.7 million in the US and Canada and $45.8 million internationally, with a companion documentary Alive: 20 Years Later released at the same time.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Alive ranks at 61% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 68%.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Jenn Adams at Bloody Disgusting wrote: “Usually classified as a drama, Alive is an authentic recreation of this harrowing ordeal and one of the best examples of true survival horror ever committed to film.”

Bob Bloom at Journal and Courier added: “An overlooked gem, made even more powerful by the fact that it is based on a factual incident.”

Felix Vasquez Jr. at Cinema Crazed agreed: “A pretty harrowing and rather disturbing look at the struggles of survival in the face of certain death…”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Over on social media, many fans have been commenting on parallels between the movie and Society of the Snow.

“J.A. Bayona’s Venice-premiered SOCIETY OF THE SNOW is on Netflix. It is based on the same 1972 Andes plane crash as Frank Marshall’s 1993 film Alive, and is on this year’s Academy Awards shortlist for Best International Feature Film,” one posted on X/Twitter.

“Society of the Snow is out today on Netflix. A remake of Frank Marshall’s Alive (1993) starring Ethan Hawke. If you haven’t watched the original I highly recommend it,” added a second.

Article continues after ad

Alive is available to rent on buy or multiple digital platforms, including Amazon Prime.

Article continues after ad

Society of the Snow is on Netflix now. Check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.