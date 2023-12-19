Single’s Inferno Season 3’s Gwan-hee angers fans for disrespecting the female contestants

Contestant Lee Gwan-hee isn’t winning over fans in Single’s Inferno Season 3 as a rude remark during Episode 4 had all the female contestants seeing him as a red flag.

While still early into Netflix’s Korean dating reality series, the cast has already stirred up some juicy drama. This season is more dynamic than the last with its changes to some of the rules, Paradise, and Inferno.

Lee Gwan-hee is one of the “celebrity” contestants as a professional basketball player who showed his interest in both Hye-seon and Ha-jeong. Upping her flirting techniques, Ha-jeong had a firm grip on showing her interest in Gwan-hee.

But a remark made by Gwan-hee in Single’s Inferno Season 3 Episode 4 had all the female contestants angered. Fans felt he had disrespected them with his actions.

Single’s Inferno: Gwan-hee openly revealed who he’s interested in

The cast sat around a campfire on the beach in Episode 4 to drink, talk, and play games after using lemon candies to vote for the person they are interested in.

For Gwan-hee, he admitted that he had only given away one. It came as a surprise as he has shown interest in both Ha-jeong and Hye-seon. Who was the other woman? Min-woo questioned him on who he likes the most – with Gwan-hee revealing that he had three people in mind.

It’s revealed that he wants to get to know Gyu-ri. But the way in which he had revealed his interest rubbed them the wrong way. Ha-bin then thought it was only fair for Gwan-hee to say who the women were if he was “equally interested” in all three.

But what angered both contestants and the hosts was Gwan-hee’s response, “This one, that one, and this one.” While pointing to Ha-jeong, Hye-seon, and Gyu-ri. His remark quickly angered Ha-bin who chastised him that the women all had names. Super Junior‘s Kyuhyun responded with, “That crossed the line.”

On Twitter/X, a fan agreed saying, “Calling the girls as ‘this one’ ‘that one’ oh this time Gwan-hee steps the limit. the girls are pissed fr. they said ENOUGH.”

Another fan commented, “At some point, Gwan-hee should realize that it’s not about “it’s just the way he is” personality and more on reading the room and just having basic manners because is bro really that dumb to just call them ‘this one/that on’.”

Above all fans rallied behind the female contestants when they openly showed their distaste for Gwan-hee’s comment. Back in their rooms, they all agreed it was wrong of him and saw him as a red flag. Gyu-ri was also angered when having spoke to him afterward. He had told her he thought she was purposely avoiding him. It was the reason he couldn’t get to know her. She told the others, “I couldn’t care less about him.” Hye-seon also felt she was the backup plan for Gwan-hee.

“HIS IS JUST PEAK GIRL CODE I LOVE THEM SO MUCH????? My girls spilling the tea with eo & UNANIMOUSLY thinks Gwan-hee is a major red flag! The way Hye-seon also thought she’s being his backup plan, just like how Hajeong thinks!!,” said one fan.

“When all the girls dropped their competition concept and immediately united when expressing their frustration and offended by gwanhee. I love how women know they are not an option or a backup plan,” said another.

