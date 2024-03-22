The story of 3 Body Problem on Netflix can be quite a lot to wrap your head around. With its science-heavy exposition, convoluted virtual realms, and unknowable threats, is it worth understanding, sticking it out, and taking the time to see it all through?

Five years removed from the divisive conclusion of Game of Thrones, showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Weiss have teamed up with Alexander Woo to adapt a different line of books.

Bringing the acclaimed works of Chinese sci-fi author Liu Cixin to a Western audience, Netflix’s 3 Body Problem dazzles with its big-budget production, star-studded cast, and compelling narrative. But with its lofty ideas and dialogue-heavy scenes, it can be a lot to digest all at once.

If you’re struggling to remain interested or much of the bigger concepts have simply gone over your head, here’s an argument for sticking it out. 3 Body Problem is an exceptionally large sci-fi tale, one that takes a few episodes to truly reveal its broad, galactic scope.

Should you stick with 3 Body Problem on Netflix?

Yes, you should stick with 3 Body Problem — but it might take the first five episodes to properly get into it.

Much like Game of Thrones’ first season, it can take a while for newcomers to properly grasp the big picture of 3 Body Problem. Where some might say Episode 9 of Thrones is the inflection point, where viewers have their interest piqued and their fandom cemented, similar can be said for the new sci-fi series on Netflix.

Based on a trilogy of books, the first novel (itself titled The Three-Body Problem) largely feels like a blurb in the greater context. With enormous time jumps, new characters constantly being cycled in and out, and larger-than-life concepts frequently halting the action, the first book isn’t the most welcoming to new readers. You simply have to stick with it.

This is echoed in the live-action series. It takes until the end of Episode 5 for the core storyline of 3 Body Problem to crystalize. You could argue it’s only here that the first four hours of the show begin to pay off and reward your patience. But rest assured, the patience is absolutely worth your while.

CIXIN LU 3 Body Problem spans three lengthy novels, so there’s plenty for the Netflix showrunners to try and condense in the adaptation.

Episode 5, particularly the final 10 or so-minute sequence, is among the most impactful of any sci-fi series to date. It’s here where the narrative leaps off the adapted screenplay and burrows into our minds, leaving us with many an existential question to ponder.

What’s our place in the universe? How would we as a species respond to the knowledge that life exists elsewhere? What would we do with ourselves in the immediate aftermath?

It takes a few hours of investment to get to these lofty considerations, but when 3 Body Problem finally rounds that corner, it instantly justifies the slower burn. That’s not to say the first few episodes aren’t full of captivating moments and wonderful characterization too.

The showrunners have done a tremendous job adding a more human layer to the sci-fi epic. But if you’re struggling to stay invested, know that episodes certainly pick up and when it does, it hits like a freight train traveling at light speed.

If by the end of Episode 5 you’re still not entirely sold, it’s safe to drop the show at that point as 3 Body Problem likely won’t be for you. But if you’re checking it out and wondering if it’s worth sticking with, we’d argue this is the pivotal juncture to help make up your mind.

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix.