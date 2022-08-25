Tatiana Maslany picks the Marvel villain She-Hulk should defend

The She-Hulk star, Tatiana Maslany, recently named the Marvel villain that she thinks Jen Walters should defend in court.

Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roughly 10-year history, several heroes and villains have found themselves in need of legal representation.

The Daredevil series saw the fine folks at Nelson and Murdock serve as legal counsel to Frank Castle/Punisher. Murdock recently reappeared to aid Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But what about those who’ve caused catastrophic disasters on this world and others? They need representation from time to time, too, and She-Hulk herself seems to agree.

Tatiana Maslany wants She-Hulk to defend this Marvel villain

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Tatiana Maslany was asked which MCU villain Jen Walter should represent in court. The actress quickly introduced the idea of bringing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch into the fold.

Maslany told the publication, “I feel like Wanda has had some tough times. And I feel like that’s a nuanced defense that would have to be placed for her.”

Talk of She-Hulk’s hopeful defense of Wanda Maximoff begins around the 1:50 mark in the video linked below:

Of all the main MCU characters, Wanda Maximoff would undoubtedly need the most legal help were she to appear before a judge. This especially holds true considering her actions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Perhaps She-Hulk’s defense of another notable Marvel villain in the Disney+ series will provide a tease of what a defense strategy for the Scarlet Witch would entail.

The first episode of She-Hulk premiered last Thursday on Disney+, complete with a guest appearance from Bruce Banner/Hulk and a few pointed jokes at Captain America’s expense.

Notably, the Disney+ TV show’s first season will feature a total of nine episodes, the last of which should air on Thursday, October 13.