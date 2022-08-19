Chris Evans reacts to hilarious She-Hulk Episode 1 post-credits scene

Captain America actor Chris Evans posted about the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, revealing his personal reaction to the hilarious post-credits scene from episode 1.

Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has dropped on Disney+ and brought with it action, an origin story, and lots of laughs. At the beginning of the episode, Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner are chatting in a car, with Walters trying to pry information from her cousin about the love life of Captain America.

This line of conversation becomes a running joke throughout the episode and ultimately culminates in a short but sharp post-credits scene. After the credits roll, fans are taken back to Banner’s island, with a seemingly drunk Walters expressing how distraught she is knowing that Steve Rogers “died a virgin,” asking the Hulk “did you see that ass?”

However, Banner then revealed that “Steve Rogers is not a virgin”, then going on to explain that he “lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.” Walters then sobered up almost immediately, clearly having put on a performance to get the information she wanted. The post-credit scene then ends by cutting off Walters before she shouts out some profanity.

The moment has gotten a lot of attention online, with Chris Evans even tweeting out after the first episode of She-Hulk aired. Based on his Tweet, it appears he saw the fun in the moment and found the obsession with Captain America’s love life an amusing nod to the character and how in the MCU, he has become a sort of sex symbol.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest TV show to release as part of the larger Marvel Universe. It introduces the character of She-Hulk to the MCU, with actor Tatiana Maslany taking on the role as Jennifer Walters.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming on Disney+. In Dexerto’s review of the first four episodes, we wrote that the show does “shine as a quirky workplace romcom.” For all the latest news and updates on the show, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.