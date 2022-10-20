She-Hulk and Daredevil relationship in MCU a possibility, showrunner reveals

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

In a recent interview, showrunner Jessica Gao hinted at what a potential future relationship between She-Hulk and Daredevil could look like.

Season 1 of She-Hulk wrapped up recently, the season finale completely shaking up the whole of the MCU as we know it. While the show featured cameos from many Marvel characters — both returning and new — one of the highlights for many viewers was the appearance of Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil.

While his appearance did include an epic hallway fight scene, Daredevil spent a lot of his She-Hulk screen time flirting up a storm with the titular heroine. The chemistry between the two characters and their actors was a big talking point across the Marvel community.

As a result, fans are now wanting to see the two interact more in the future or even strike up a proper romance. When speaking to Screen Rant, She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao had this to say when asked about a future romance between Daredevil and She-Hulk.

“Well, look, they’re both very attractive people with red-hot chemistry. So, if those two people want to make things work, they’ll find a way to make things work,” explained Gao. “But who knows if either of them wants a commitment.”

“I think that is the great thing about getting involved with someone who uniquely understands your industry. And for them, it’s both the industries that they’re in. That there is this understanding so that you don’t have to constantly explain to someone why it’s going to impact your relationship. They just get it.”

Of course, Matt Murdock officially joined the MCU after his brief appearance in Spiderman: No Way Home. However, the second last episode of She-Hulk officially introduced his alter ego Daredevil, with the character debuting his iconic yellow suit for the first time ever.

For those wanting to see more of the character, his own Disney + series, Daredevil: Born Again, will be arriving to the streaming service sometime in Spring 2024. Given the character made an appearance in She-Hulk, there is always the possibility Jen Walters could pop up in Born Again at some point.