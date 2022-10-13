She-Hulk writers reveal one thing Kevin Feige wouldn’t let them do with shocking cameo

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

The She-Hulk finale featured a bunch of odd cameos, but Marvel head Kevin Feige had concerns about one aspect of the weirdest cameo of all. SPOILERS for the season finale of She-Hulk below!

In the final episode of She-Hulk, Jen Walters was thrust into a battle with the Illuminati that included several major characters that cameoed earlier in the season.

Abomination, Daredevil, Wong, Titania, and the Hulk himself all appeared at certain points of the finale, delighting fans. But the biggest and most shocking cameo by far was of the creative force behind all of the MCU: K.E.V.I.N.

A clear nod to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, K.E.V.I.N. is the force behind the creative direction of the universe, who She-Hulk visits to try to rectify the messy finale. According to the writers, though, Kevin Feige wouldn’t allow them to make one addition to K.E.V.I.N.

Kevin Feige insisted on one change to the weird She-Hulk cameo

According to She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao, when she pitched the idea of K.E.V.I.N. as a surrogate for Kevin Feige to the man himself, Feige was game. And, it fit with the narrative vision of the show.

Gao initially thought about having an actor appear as “Kevin Feige” but eventually settled on replacing him with a robotic surrogate, K.E.V.I.N.

The initial pitch had K.E.V.I.N. looking like a bigger AI machine, rather than the GLADOS-like robot in the final product. Those first concepts of K.E.V.I.N. also had the machine wearing “a classic Kevin Feige-style black baseball hat.”

Apparently the hat was where Feige drew the line.

YouTube; Marvel Entertainment The She-Hulk finale featured some crazy cameos.

“No matter what type of robot or machine it was, it was wearing a little black baseball hat on top. [Human] Kevin said, ‘Well, that doesn’t make a lick of sense, why would a robot wear a hat?’” Gao recalled.

She pushed back, pointing out the ridiculous logic that Feige was okay with him being represented as an AI controlling the MCU “but the thing that you can’t get past is that it might have a hat on top of the machine?”

That was, indeed, the thing that Feige couldn’t get past, and as a result K.E.V.I.N. appeared in the finale sans hat.