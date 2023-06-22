Secret Invasion VFX studio responds to AI intro controversy

The VFX studio behind the controversial opening credits in Secret Invasion has responded to the controversy surrounding the use of AI.

The MCU’s new show was hit with overwhelming backlash following its premiere this week after viewers discovered the intro sequence was made with AI-generated visuals.

While the use of this technology aligns with the themes and story of the series – it’s about shapeshifting aliens who want to seize the Earth – it comes at a delicate time for people’s perception of AI: it’s one of the issues in the writers strike, with creatives wanting more regulation, and ChatGPT, Midjourney, and other artificial intelligence platforms are becoming more widespread and divisive.

Method Studios, the VFX firm tapped to create the title sequence, has now addressed the blowback on social media and concerns that artists may have been hung out to dry.

Secret Invasion VFX team addresses AI controversy

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said: “Working on Secret Invasion, a captivating show exploring the infiltration of aliens into human society, provided an exceptional opportunity to delve into the intriguing realm of AI, specifically for creating unique character attributes and movements. Utilizing a custom AI tool for this particular element perfectly aligned with the project’s overall theme and the desired aesthetic.

“The production process was highly collaborative and iterative, with a dedicated focus on this specific application of an AI toolset. It involved a tremendous effort by talented art directors, animators (proficient in both 2D and 3D), artists, and developers, who employed conventional techniques to craft all the other aspects of the project.

“However, it is crucial to emphasize that while the AI component provided optimal results, AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used. No artists’ jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams.

“Method Studios’ team of designers skilfully leveraged the power of both existing and custom AI technologies to apply the otherworldly and alien look. The entire process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial storyboard phase, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final compositing stage.”

The show’s director and executive producer Ali Selim first confirmed to Polygon that AI had been used to create the intro, arguing that it “came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity” of the series.

