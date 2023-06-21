Secret Invasion: “Gross” AI opening credits divide MCU fans

Secret Invasion has arrived, and its opening credits sequence has become a subject of controversy: it’s made by AI, and people can’t work out whether it’s “cool” or “gross.”

There’s a lot bubbling under the surface of Secret Invasion, but the simple premise is this: there are hundreds, maybe even thousands of Skrulls on Earth who are fed up with helping humans and getting nothing in return, so they decide to infiltrate mankind.

Skrulls are shapeshifters. They can transform into anyone they’ve ever seen and mimic their voice, but there is often something slightly off; an atypical vocal inflection, facial expressions they’ve never used, and suspicious body language.

In other words, it looks like them, it certainly sounds like them, but it isn’t them – just like AI art can dupe you upon first glance, before you look closer and see 13 fingers and nightmarish teeth. So, given the ongoing debate about our sudden obsession with AI, Secret Invasion’s intro was always going to be divisive.

Secret Invasion AI intro divides MCU fans

The opening credits for Secret Invasion are bizarre, full of swirling visuals and vaguely cubist art. If you thought the sequence looked a bit like something from Midjourney, you’re not far off: it was made using artificial intelligence.

Director and executive producer Ali Selim told Polygon: “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?

“We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

Viewers already have strong opinions. “The SECRET INVASION credit sequence was made by AI, and it’s immediately obvious, because it looks gross. Talk about getting off on the wrong foot,” one user wrote.

“I’m sorry but idc if using AI for the Secret Invasion intro ‘plays into the themes of the show’ that’s not a justifiable reason for being lazy and piggybacking off of other artists’ stolen works,” another tweeted.

“A lot of people will rave about how good #SecretInvasion is but, this show marks the first major invasion of AI on a major studio’s piece of work, it’s utterly horrifying to think about and this is only the start. Think about all the amazing intros created by REAL HUMANS!!!” a third tweeted.

However, others have seen the artistic merit in utilizing AI for this specific show. “Secret Invasion having an AI (inspired?) opening credit sequence to drive home the fact that you can’t trust what you’re watching, because it looks real but it’s not, is the coolest thing the MCU has ever done,” one wrote.

“Marvel using AI for #SecretInvasion’s opening credits in order to achieve the look of an entity trying to replicate art by humans, like the Skrulls mimicking human behavior, isn’t the worst idea I’ve heard. But still, they could’ve just hired actual artists to do a better job,” another tweeted.

“If you’re wondering: yes, the opening is AI generated (and I like it),” a third wrote.

