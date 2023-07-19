Secret Invasion: Who is Rick Mason?

Secret Invasion Episode 5 features a surprise appearance from Rick Mason, played by O-T Fagbenle – but who is he, and where else has he appeared in the MCU? Here’s what you need to know.

In our review, we called the latest episode “an improvement from last week’s installment, but it all feels a little hollow; there’s a nagging sense of futility to the narrative at this point.”

After Talos’ shocking demise at the hands of Gravik, things are rather tense: Fury wants to protect the president from Rhodey, who we now know is a Skrull feeding insidious ideas to the leader of the free world, while Gravik is going full steam ahead on sparking all-out war across the planet.

In order to flee undetected and meet Sonya abroad, Fury turns to an old contact for help: O-T Fagbenle’s Rick Mason – here’s what you should know.

Secret Invasion: Rick Mason explained

Rick Mason, played by O-T Fagbenle, is a smuggler who helped Natasha Romanoff during the events of Black Widow.

Mason was once a soldier, but he’s since become an international smuggler and independent contractor who gets people out of sticky situations, as well as working with black market dealers all across the world.

Marvel Studios

He befriended Natasha after she rescued him from a prison, and she asked for his help when she was on the run from Thaddeus Ross. He obliged, setting her up with a camper van in Norway and other fake documents. “Supplies I can tally, but you bring me attention from the authorities, all my prices go up… your mate, Secretary Ross, has been sniffing around my affairs to the point at which I’ve got contacts declining my calls,” he told her.

By the end of the movie, he managed to find a Quinjet for her, allowing her to jet off and find Steve Rogers and the other members of the Avengers.

He’s not appeared in an MCU movie or show since, so this marks his return to the franchise, but it’s unclear if it’s just a bit role or if he’ll have more to do in the future of the franchise.

