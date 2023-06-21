Secret Invasion: Real-life Skrulls spotted in strange videos

To mark the release of Secret Invasion, Marvel appears to have sent Skrulls into the real world, with fans spotting the green shapeshifters in several videos.

The new MCU series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) going up against a personal, immense threat: a Skrull uprising, led by the embittered, ruthless Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

From the first episode, his goal is clear: cause irreparable division between nations, sparking all-out war and paving the way for Skrulls to infiltrate the planet and seize all of its resources.

But what if there were Skrulls walking around our world? Well, as shared in a number of videos online, it seems the invasion has made its way to America’s shores.

Secret Invasion: Videos show Skrulls in the real world

A Reddit post from u/BeefyCircus links out to four videos showing Skrulls appearing in newscasts across the US. In one clip, taken from Good Morning Texas, a Skrull can be seen walking into a restaurant as a man is being interviewed.

In another video, you can see a Skrull walking behind a reporter on the streets of Los Angeles, and two clips from Chicago show another Skrull on the street and one behind the camera in the studio.

Given they’re all local news stations under ABC’s banner, and ABC is owned by Disney, you can safely assume it’s just some fun marketing for the show. “This is pretty clever and subtle marketing. Can’t wait for Wednesday,” one Redditor commented.

“Imagine being a conspiracy nut and not knowing about Skrulls or anything Marvel related – this is probably breaking some people’s minds lmao. Good one Mickey Mouse,” a second wrote.

“Wow this is a really cool way to promote the show,” a third commented. “That’s some high-level commitment for a TV show that doesn’t make money like a movie does. Pretty cool!” a fourth wrote.

Others have compared it to the marketing for Smile, which saw people posing with unsettling, wide grins in view of the cameras at baseball games and other events. “It’s like a less creepy version of the Smile advertising,” one wrote.

