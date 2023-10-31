Where to stream all of Jordan Peele’s horror movies

Jordan Peele is a modern auteur of horror, but where can you watch all of his movies, and how many movies has he made?

It’s finally Halloween, meaning that it’s the perfect time for a horror movie. And nowadays, few directors make better scary flicks than Jordan Peele.

Originally a comedic creator and performer, Peele has become an icon of the spooky genre, blending commentary and imaginative concepts together under the horror lens.

Article continues after ad

But how many movies has Jordan Peele made, and just where can you watch them? Well, read on to find out.

How many Jordan Peele movies are there?

There are a total of three Jordan Peele movies. While none of his movies are interconnected – this isn’t a franchise – we highly recommend watching all of them, considering each movie is above 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues after ad

His movies began in 2017 with Get Out, with his most recent stint, Nope, coming out in 2022. Here’s the order of how they were released:

Article continues after ad

Get Out (2017)

Us (2019)

Nope (2022)

Jordan Peele’s movies are actually spread across streaming platforms. Below, we’ve listed each platform that you’re able to view the three films:

Get Out (2017)

Synopsis: Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with her parents, Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behaviour as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries leads him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Netflix and Peacock

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Us (2019)

Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Netflix and Peacock

Nope (2022)

Synopsis: A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of a nearby theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

All of Jordan Peele’s movies are also available to rent via Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad

For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news.

Where to watch the Spider-Man movies in order | How to watch the Saw movies in order | How to watch the Hellraiser movies in order