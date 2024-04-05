Quiet on Set Episode 5 to reveal new interview with another All That star

Quiet on Set Episode 5 is set to drop this weekend, and it’ll include a never-before-seen interview with another All That star.

Quiet on Set, chronicling the rise of Nickelodeon under Dan Schneider and the underbelly of alleged child abuse that pervaded its sets, will release its ‘bonus’ fifth episode on April 7.

Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Christopher Hearne will return for ‘Breaking the Waves’, but another star from All That will appear in the series for the first time: Shane Lyons.

Drake Bell, who revealed himself as Brian Peck’s victim for the first time publicly, is expected to appear in the fifth episode. Soledad O’Brien will also interview several ex-Nickelodeon stars, discussing their experiences as well as the future of the industry.

Article continues after ad

The new episode will “dig deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and explore the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again,” according to Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, linear and streaming.

Article continues after ad

“We first started talking to [co-directors] Mary [Robertson] and Emma [Schwartz] about [extending the series] right after the trailer dropped,” he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

There’s a chance Quiet on Set Episode 5 won’t be the last episode, either. “We’re devoted to telling this story. We’re passionate about telling the story. We don’t think we’re done telling this story,” Robertson teased.

Article continues after ad

For more on Quiet on Set, you can Brandi Carlile confusion, Nickelodeon directors’ apology to Bell, and Peck’s connection to John Wayne Gacy. You can also check out new documentaries coming to streaming this month.