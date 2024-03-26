Nickelodeon directors apologize after Drake Bell’s Quiet on Set backlash

Two assistant directors who previously worked on popular Nickelodeon shows have issued a statement of apology to Drake Bell following the release of Quiet on Set.

Beth and Rich Correll — who worked on episodes of Drake & Josh and Zoey 101 for Nickelodeon in 2004-2005 — have released a letter, apologizing to Drake Bell for defending Brian Peck (Nickelodeon’s former dialogue coach) during the ongoing court case against him in 2003.

The Corrells were two of more than 40 people who offered character statements for Peck, claiming that they would be happy to work with Peck following the allegations of sexual abuse being put against him.

Drake Bell, star of Drake & Josh, is one of the many Nickelodeon stars who appear in the Quiet on Set documentary. In it, he shares his allegations of sexual abuse and troubling experiences on set as a child star.

“We extend our deepest apologies to Drake Bell and his family, and we deeply regret our decision many years ago to request leniency for someone who we later learned had committed a horrible crime and caused so much pain and trauma to Drake and others,” the Correll’s statement (released by Variety) said. “If we had known the truth at the time the letters were written, we never would have written them.

“There are no words to express how awful we feel for being on the wrong side of a horrific situation and the trauma it caused you, Drake. We are devastated that we unwittingly supported the unsupportable.

“Our biggest priority having worked on many sets throughout the years was the safety of children. We would never knowingly put any child in danger. We are saddened and appalled to hear all the in-depth details following the release of Quiet on the Set.

“Children must be protected and should always be in a safe environment… both at work and at home. Drake, you are in our hearts, we are proud of your bravery, and we hope that now you are able to heal. Again, we are so sorry.”

Bell recently criticized Nickelodeon for the studio’s ongoing silence following the release of the documentary.

Quiet on Set is currently available to stream on Max.