Quiet on Set viewers make “mind-blowing” discovery about Drake Bell’s ex

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV has led to a “mind-blowing” discovery about Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend, whose mom helped save him from Brian Peck.

In the Investigation Discovery documentary series, Bell describes the abuse he suffered at the hands of Peck, who was working with him on the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh in the ’00s.

He goes on to reveal that it was his girlfriend at the time’s mother who noticed something was wrong and took action, which led to Peck being arrested in 2003.

As viewers continue to share praise for the mom’s actions, TikToker Joshua Stallings has put two-and-two together and realized Bell’s girlfriend was singer Fefe Dobson — and he believes the lyrics to one of her songs is about the case.

In the video, which has amassed more than 2.8 million views since yesterday, Stallings says: “Do you remember in Quiet on Set when Drake Bell said that his girlfriend’s mom was the one to help him with everything that happened? I just found out who his girlfriend was. And it’s going to blow your mind.

“It is none other than Canadian singer songwriter Fefe Dobson.” He goes on to point out that the pair dated from 2002 to 2005, when Peck was carrying out the abuse.

“But it doesn’t stop there,” adds Stallings. “A few years later, Fefe Dobson was about to release an album and then it got shelved, but it kind of released online. And then a few years after it got shelved, it got a full release.”

On this album is a song called ‘Man Meets Boy’ — here are some of the lyrics: “Man meets boy / Shattered summer, broken dreams / Too young to know / What he wants is so extreme / He held you down / Told you not to scream or cry.”

The chorus continues: “Oh, child, it’s not your fault / Don’t rub your wounds with salt / He can’t hurt you anymore / I am your friend, my love will be your cure / He can’t hurt you anymore / Give me your hand, I’ll help you fight your war.”

Although Dobson hasn’t confirmed this song is about Bell, many believe this to be the case, with one Reddit comment saying that it “seemingly alludes to his abuse in 2005.”

Stallings finishes his clip by saying, “Fefe, your mother is a saint. I cannot believe this… I did not know for sure that they [Dobson and Bell] actually dated. And it makes so much sense especially with this song. I spent the best, like, 20 minutes being gobsmacked.”

Thousands of people have commented on the TikTok, with one stating, “Omg the lyrics. I was not ready for that.” Another said, “I adore Fefe Dobson and this just made me love her more,” while a third added, “Oh my god my mind is blown.”

