PS5’s free Apple TV+ subscription returns with six-month offer

PS4 and PS5 players can once again sign up for a free Apple TV+ subscription that will last for six months, thanks to a brand-new offer.

Sony and Apple previously partnered on a deal in 2021 that allowed PlayStation 5 owners to access six months of Apple TV+ at no charge.

Apart from access to new-gen PlayStation hardware, interested parties only needed an Apple account to take advantage of the deal.

And it was seen as nothing short of a good offer, too. After all, Apple TV has produced some of the most acclaimed television series in recent memory, including See, Invasion, Severance, and – its latest hit – Silo.

PS5 owners can enjoy a free Apple TV+ subscription

From now until July 31, 2023, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can redeem a free Apple TV+ subscription, which will last for six months from the day of redemption. The service comes packed with Apple originals in the form of TV shows, films, and even audio dramas.

PS4/PS5 owners only need a PSN account and Apple ID to sign up for the offer. And sign-up process itself should prove simple enough.

How to redeem the Apple TV+ offer on PS4/PS5:

Download/open the Apple TV app on the console, then follow the instructions

Create an Apple ID or sign in with an existing account

Enjoy the extended Apple TV+ trial

Apple, Sony

Again, the chance to redeem this particular offer will end in just a few weeks on July 31. As such, PS4 and PS5 owners interested in checking out the original Apple TV+ programming for free would do well to sign up as soon as possible.

In addition to the handful mentioned above, Apple TV plays host to several movies and TV shows well worth watching. Some of the best films include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Tetris, and Finch.

Meanwhile, many would argue the service’s must-see TV ranges from For All Mankind and Dickinson to Black Bird and Foundation.