Kevin Costner has no regrets over nepotism hire on new western Horizon

Kevin Costner has gone on the record about accusations of nepotism, stating that he has no regrets about casting his son in new western Horizon.

It’s not uncommon for the children of famed actors and directors to enter the same profession. But many are calling out nepotism where the children of these celebrities are given roles in major projects with no prior experience.

Kevin Costner has been discussing nepotism in regards to his 15-year-old son Hayes Costner. The Horizon creator cast his son in a minor role in the movie, despite Hayes having never acted.

Costner told USA Today, “He’s a beautiful boy, and he’s quiet. And I have not shoved my children into the business.”

Costner did admit that there are “many young actors out there that would just kill to be in this movie. And I don’t want to take those parts away from them just cause I can place my own children in.”

Casting his son in the role of Nathaniel Kittredge was “selfish” according to the actor but for heartwarming reasons. He revealed he wanted to have his son with him to spend time together on set.

“He didn’t have a lot of experience, but he’s really beautiful in [ Horizon],” said Costner of his son’s performance.

While Hayes didn’t have to audition for the role in the new movie, Costner added that the part was rather small in comparison to other characters.

And in the case of Horizon, fans don’t seem bothered by Costner’s decision in the slightest.

“Kinda feel like you’re financing a 4-part epic you get to cast whoever you want it’s your money. No need to defend it!” one wrote on X/Twitter.

Another agreed “Also a great way to save a little money when you’re putting up your life savings.”

“Man put everything on the line for this one. I think he’s allowed to cast his son,” a third weighed in.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga releases June 28. You can catch up on other movies releasing this month, our review of Horizon, and why Kevin Costner is willing to return to Yellowstone.