Yellowstone fans shouldn’t celebrate Kevin Costner’s downfall just yet

When I found out Horizon Chapter 2 was being pulled from August’s cinema schedules, I fell to my knees and wept. But, it may not actually be a bad thing, and Yellowstone fans feeling smug about Kevin Costner’s potential failure should think twice.

As an ardent Yellowstone fan, I was stoked for the Horizon: An American Saga and I can’t say it wasn’t an absolute joy to see a big sweeping western on the big screen.

I’m not about to say it was perfect, though. The new movie is, frankly, a bit of a mess, and the Horizon ending is really odd. Still, I was itching to sit front and center for the sequel in a month’s time.

So, to see people lauding this news of the second film being delayed as karma for Costner’s premature Yellowstone exit, or chastizing the man for daring to make something extravagant, well… that just feels mean and misplaced.

Movies failing is never a good thing

Let’s be honest, the general cinematic climate is a bit grim. Most movies get a week or two in theaters before a digital release is announced, causing many to wait for a streaming service drop rather than going out and spending money in the cinema.

It’s sad, but who can blame them? Already this year, big films like Furiosa, Bikeriders, and A Quiet Place: Day One have been given severely truncated theatrical runs. It’s not at all surprising, then, that Horizon’s poor performance at the box office has led to a more measured approach from Costner and New Line Cinema.

For anyone who values the sanctity of the cinematic experience, every single time a movie is rushed to streaming should be a painful reminder that we’re losing something special.

And Horizon was special, in its own self-indulgent, chaotic way. It’s incredibly rare for westerns to make it to the silver screen these days. Costner having the ambition and the star power to make that happen should be celebrated, not condemned.

If Costner, king of all cowboys, can’t make it work, then I fear we may never see another western in cinemas again, and that’s not a world I want to live in.

Horizon 2 is still coming

Before we hit the panic button, it’s important to look past the doom and gloom headline and read the small print in the article from The Hollywood Reporter. Horizon Chapter 2 is still happening in some way, shape, or form. Sure, it’s not coming to theaters in August, but the film is already made and ready to go.

The follow-up is off the calendar “for now,” but it is thought “a theatrical release is still the intention,” even if a date is unknown at this stage. The original ambitious – some would say foolish – plan to release both movies within a couple of months of each other has been put to one side to allow “more time to grow the audience” for the first instalment.

A statement from Costner’s Territory Pictures comments on the “enthusiasm” fans have shown for the second part of the story, and how “gratifying” it has been to take viewers on this journey. It’s clear, then, that there’s a demand for Chapter 2, and the decision to change things up should not be seen as a defeat, but a pragmatic move to ensure a more successful release.

You’ll be able to watch Horizon Chapter 1 on PVOD from July 16, and there is hope that, in time, these decisions will “enhance the experience” of the sequel.

It can thrive on streaming

I think it genuinely will. And, in particular, fans of Yellowstone will likely find this a far more suitable way to enjoy the Kevin Costner western.

Clearly, there is mass appeal in watching a sprawling story unfold on the small screen at home. Yellowstone has been doing it for years now, and while the stunning vistas of a western movie deserve the biggest screen possible, maybe the interconnected stories of the Horizon characters are better suited to a less intense viewing experience.

Three-hour movies are a slog for general moviegoers. They’re a slog full stop, in fact. Personally, I’d rather be in a cinema. Still, I totally understand why some people would rather watch a film like Horizon at home, where they can create their own intermissions and go for a more episodic approach.

It’s not exactly the way Costner would have wanted, I’m sure, but modern audiences are very different. Ultimately, Costner, Horizon, and the western genre itself, has to win, by any means necessary.

The feud between Costner and Taylor Sheridan doesn’t need to lead to tribalistic attitudes that pit Horizon against Yellowstone. Whether Costner was right or wrong to walk away from the show is not for us to debate, but one thing’s for sure: Horizon’s success would only help, not hinder, the TV show, and Yellowstone fans should be rooting for the cinematic franchise. It’s what John Dutton would have wanted.

