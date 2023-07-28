Polly Pocket movie: Everything we know so far

With Barbie’s success, Mattel is in the works to bring more of their iconic toys to the big screen. And it looks like Polly Pocket will be finding herself in the real world next.

The live-action Barbie movie has been a huge success, with the movie opening to $162 million domestically and $356 million globally. And Mattel is taking notes, planning to expand their own cinematic universe with more toys set to make their live-action debut.

According to Forbes, Mattel has over 45 films planned with Variety confirming that 14 of those titles are in active development. Some of the toys and games fans can expect to see in upcoming years include Barney, Uno, Thomas and Friends, and, of course, the iconic Polly Pocket.

While the Polly Pocket movie was been in the works for some time, Barbie’s success has given its fun-sized counterpart more attention. And with that said, here is everything we know so far about Mattel’s Polly Pocket movie.

Universal Studios The Polly Pocket franchise has previously included animated films, a web series, and a TV series.

Who will be joining the cast for Polly Pocket?

American writer, director, actress, and producer Lena Dunham will be directing the Polly Pocket movie, and while a full cast is yet to be released, Lily Collins has been confirmed to star as the titular character.

“As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true, and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen,” Collins shared on Instagram after the film was first announced. She will also be taking on the role of a producer on set.

The executive producer of Mattel Films, Robbie Brenner, has applauded Dunham and Collins’ ability to work together, saying “Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it.”

What will the Polly Pocket movie be about?

Capturing the hearts of countless children since the 1980s, Mattel has shared that this new era of Polly Pocket will follow “a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.”

Dunham dropped some hints about what she has in stock, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, “Let’s just say Polly Pocket was at her best when she was the original teensy tiny ’90s size. They made her a little bigger now, which I support, because of choking hazards. But I’m writing ’90s tiny.”

So expect to see Collins shrunk down to an inch (or smaller), exploring “what happens when a small person encounters a big world.”

Variety has also confirmed that the Polly Pocket movie will be a “family comedy,” so fans of the toy can expect some more light-hearted fun than Barbie’s existential take on societal issues (not that we’re complaining — the Barbie film broke records for a reason).

Etsy: Nik Nik Polly Pocket’s 90’s design was much smaller than her more recent look.

Is there a Polly Pocket movie release date?

While a Polly Pocket movie was first confirmed back in 2021 as a feature film, there is no official release date yet.

The film is still in the final stages of pre-production, with a second draft of the script seemingly finished by Dunham sometime between 2022 to now. So it is safe to say that Polly won’t be making her debut for another couple of years, though we’ll be sure to update you here with any further updates.

Instagram: lenadunham Mattel executive Robbie Brenner described Dunham’s script as “great.”

Polly Pocket movie: is there a trailer?

As of right now, there is no trailer for the Polly Pocket movie, but we’ll be sure to update here as soon as one is released.