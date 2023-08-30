Live-action Pokemon series: Everything we know about Fill Your Pockets with Adventure

The Pokemon Company has announced its first live-action series, which focuses on the 1996 Pokemon Red and Green games.

While the popular franchise made a foray into the world of live-action movies with the Detective Pikachu film, Fill Your Pockets with Adventure marks its first live-action series.

Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde – which translates to Fill Your Pockets with Adventure – follows a university graduate who moves from a small town to Tokyo.

Here’s all the information we have about the new series, including its release date and some additional plot details.

Article continues after ad

The live-action series will premiere on TV Tokyo in Japan on October 19, 2023, and then later on BS TV Tokyo and TV Tokyo 4K. It will also stream exclusively on U-NEXT, which is unfortunately blocked for those outside Japan.

Article continues after ad

It is not currently known when – or if – the show will become available for those living outside Japan. However, we will update this article if we receive any information.

Fill Your Pockets with Adventure plot

Serebii posted about the series on Twitter and revealed it would follow a young woman who falls back in love with the Pokemon games. Madoka Agaki receives a package from her mom containing a Game Boy Pocket and a copy of Pokemon Red.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Madoka starts to understand life more by playing Pokemon Red. Her confusion occurred after moving to Tokyo to work at a small advertising company. However, Tokyo isn’t all that she hoped for, and she begins stressing about her job.

Article continues after ad

Fill Your Pockets with Adventure cast

Nanase Nishino, a former member of the Japanese idol group Nogizaka46, will star as the protagonist Madoka Agaki. Nishino went on to become an actress after her singing career and even won the Japan Academy Film Prize in 2022.

Article continues after ad

“I’m very happy because I’m part of the generation that grew up with Pokemon, having played most of the series from the first to the latest,” Nishino said in a statement.

“If you’ve played Pokemon before, you’ll enjoy this show because it’s peppered with little tidbits that will make you think ‘this is nostalgic’. I think you will enjoy these little tidbits that are scattered throughout.”

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, Pokemon fans worldwide will get to enjoy Fill Your Pockets with Adventure eventually!

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Fill Your Pockets with Adventure. Check out our Pokemon coverage to stay updated with the franchise.