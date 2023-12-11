Pokemon unveils new weekly anime series with Snorlax short

Pokemon and Cubone have recently dropped a special new anime short. Let’s check it out.

It’s been an exciting time for Pokemon fans, with a new manga and anime series featuring it’s first Ash Ketchum-less world, and even a video game.

But that’s not all! The Pokemon franchise is known for releasing web shorts from all different regions, character and story arcs, and Winter 2023 is no exception.

Snorlax and Cubone has just announced a brand new anime short project. Here’s everything we know about it.

Pokemon and Cubone’s new Snorlax short

Pokemon has been going into overdrive with anime short releases. And on December 8, fans were treated to yet another fun new video. Check it out below:

Featuring the colossal Snorlax and the “Lonely Pokémon” Cubone, the 1:10 video is the first of four short episodes that will be released.

Produced by Polygon Pictures, the studio behind Netflix’s Godzilla anime film trilogy, a new episode will be released each Friday as part of “Project Snorlax”. As of the time of writing this article, the official Japanese post has over 2 million views on Twitter, and the English post has over 300k views, and fans have posted appreciation comments about how adorable the characters are.

So, what is Project Snorlax, you ask? Well, it’s the latest campaign to highlight on the sleeping Pokemon. These shorts come just before the latest Pokemon anime, Pokemon Horizons: The Series, debuts in the United States on February 23, 2024.

Fan reactions to the new Cubone and Snorlax campaign

The US Pokemon Twitter account posted: “While Cubone is looking to the full moon and remembering its mother, it notices the depths of the forest are shining brightly… Who could it be?”

Of course, it’s the one and only Snorlax. This giant, greedy bear-like creature eats over 800lbs of food every day. So, it’s no wonder Cubone was terrified that it could end up being the next meal.

Fortunately, Cubone survived (at the cost of its precious mushroom). How will their relationship unfold?

On Twitter, one fan posted in the comments: “I love the highlight of my favorite Pokemon”, while others reflected the sentiment by saying “This is amazing” and “He’s so cute!“

What do you think about this latest video campaign? We agree with Pokemon fans that it’s one of the most adorable things we’ve seen all year.

