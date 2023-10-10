The Devil’s Plan finale: Who was the grand prize winner?

Tears and hugs all around as Netflix‘s The Devil’s Plan finale has crowned its first season winner, while the games were brutal and fried the contestants’ brains, only one came out victorious.

The Korean competition series took 12 contestants from various professions and isolated them for a week. Within that week, they were tasked with creating alliances, gathering pieces, and accumulating a grand prize in the hopes of one player coming out victorious.

Through a series of Main Matches and Prize Matches, the contestants faced elimination and even heartbreak. By The Devil’s Plan finale, only one came out the winner. The tensions ran high as the hi-low poker-style game eliminated almost 75% of the remaining contestants.

By the final Main Match, only two remained. The two have proven themselves to be skilled in multiple challenges and be worthy adversaries. But with the grand prize at stake and their mental fortitude dwindling, only one survived. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The Devil’s Plan finale winner may have been expected

After hours of multiple games, Seok-jin ultimately won the final Prize Matches leaving The Devil’s Plan finale with 250,000,000 won.

Seok-jin was someone to have kept an eye on from the very beginning. His strategies of focusing on his own advancement in the games proved useful. He gained the ultimate advantage as planned when he and Si-won went to prison together. Having solved the code from the pieces, they opened the safe and accessed a hidden chamber. The advantage? Playing a game to either win 10 pieces or be eliminated. Seok-jin left victorious and added another piece from solving the prison puzzle.

He joined the remaining contestants for the Equation Hi-Lo poker game with 14 pieces. His high number of pieces guaranteed his safety and went on to the Prize Match with Orbit and Dong-joo. For the Four Player Three in a Row match, Orbit and Dong-joo had 11 pieces. The catch? The player with the lowest pieces by the end of the game would be eliminated.

Despite working as a team, Dong-joo was eliminated with Orbit and Seok-jin advancing to the finals. For the final match, Orbit and Seok-jin played three rounds of Nine Men’s Morris. Look familiar? It was one of the board games in the living room. The second game was Hexagon, with the third game being Dice Poker.

After playing three rounds of Nine Men’s Morris, Seok-jin came out victorious. The two were tied in points, with six each after multiple rounds of Hexagon. One more succesful round, Seok-jin gained a point, with Orbit loosing one. Unable to come up with an answer and the time running out, Seok-jin was named the winner of The Devil’s Plan. With Seok-jin having won two of the three final games, there was no need to advance to the Dice Poker game.

You can read everything we know about The Devil’s Plan here, and more about Netflix in our hub here.