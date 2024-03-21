Physical 100 fans recommend “female only version” on Netflix

While Physical 100 Season 2 has male and female contestants pitted against each other to win the ultimate prize, fans recommend another all-female competition series from Netflix that’s even better.

The popular competition series is now in its second season with a new cast of contestants and physically challenging quests. Physical 100 Season 2 has a devoted fanbase that are watching every episode for its nail-biting battles to not get eliminated.

Netflix has seen grand success since its first season for its ingenious plights to test the contestants’ strength, agility, speed, and endurance. There’s no denying that it’s one of the hottest Korean series on Netflix. With episodes releasing weekly, fans have a suggestion in the meantime.

Physical 100 isn’t the only competition series that puts physically fit people to the test, with this recommended series putting women of various job titles together.

Siren: Survive the Island is an all-female version of Physical 100

Siren: Survive the Island was one of Netflix’s 2023 competition series that went a bit under the radar. Seeing how well Physical 100 did, Netflix decided to craft another competition series with all women. These women are people no one wants to mess with but will have immense respect for.

The women come from various backgrounds from firefighters, police officers, stunt women, secret service agents, bodyguards, soldiers, and more. These women were trained as the best and to withstand any circumstance. Siren: Survive the Island took 24 women and divided them into groups based on their professions.

Over seven days, they partake in multiple challenges until only one tea remains. Fans on Reddit highly recommend the series while waiting for Physical 100 Season 2 episodes.

“Sorry, I know this doesn’t have anything to do with the show, but it’s very unlikely the show would do that. However, if you’re interested in watching something similar competition-wise but with only women (it’s so good, trust me), you can check out Siren: Survive the Island,” commented one fan on a Reddit thread.

A fan agreed having said, “Great show, some very savage moments.”

“Great recommendation! If you like Physical 100, there’s a great chance you’ll like Siren too, especially if you tend to get invested in the bad ass women on the show… Siren is chock full of them,” said another.

“Thanks for the recommendation. This keeps popping up in my feed with a 98%, but I never pulled the trigger. I am going to watch it now based on the posts here. Cannot wait,” said one fan.

Siren: Survive the Island’s full 10 episodes are available to stream on Netflix, with more competition/reality series coming to the platform in 2024.