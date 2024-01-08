Peaky Blinders movie – Everything we know

Peaky Blinders is far from over – in fact it’s about to get its own movie. So here’s everything we know so far.

Peaky Blinders, a series that has dominated both the BBC and Netflix over the past decade, has only been off the air for a year, but is already coming back.

The plot of the series was as such: “Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly minted revolutions and criminal gangs are fighting for survival in a nation rocked by economic upheaval. One of the most powerful gangs of the time is the Peaky Blinders, run by returning war hero Thomas Shelby and his family. But Thomas has bigger ambitions than just running the streets. When a crate of guns goes missing, he recognizes an opportunity to advance in the world because crime may pay but legitimate business pays better. Trying to rid Britain of its crime is Inspector Chester Campbell, who arrives from Belfast to try to achieve that goal.”

The series – which currently has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – ran for almost a decade, and multiple spin-offs are currently being planned. But now a whole new chapter is entering the fray – a movie. So here’s everything we know about it so far.

Sadly, there is no release date as of yet, but the film is set to be shooting later this year.

Speaking with Radio Times, creator Stephen Knight confirmed “I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’ The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year,” meaning 2024.

He also told the BFI London Film Festival back in 2023: “I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

Who is in the cast of the Peaky Blinders film?

Right now, no cast members have been confirmed, but Knight has mentioned “many great actors” to the Radio Times:

“There are so many people, so many great actors, that we are already sort of in conversation with for the film, and for whatever follows. But I think what we want to do is keep surprising people, and keep breaking new talent. Because it’s all out there, and there is a sort of consistency – what we’re doing is finding really good actors from a working-class sort of background, and telling that story.”

If you’re wondering if Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby, we can all hope, but his casting is yet to be announced.

The actor did tell the Radio Times last year how he was both willing and uncertain about the movie: “That’s probably the worst thing about Peaky Blinders – getting asked about the movie all the time!” he joked. “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that.”

What’s the plot of the Peaky Blinders film?

There are currently no official plot details, and said plot will likely rely on who gets cast in the movie. However, we do know that Knight plans for the movie to be much greater in scale:

“The biggest difference between a film and TV series is the budget. When you do stuff for TV, you often have to ask people to imagine it. But with a film, you can really do it. You can blow stuff up. Will Tommy be giving James Bond a run for his money? Maybe. There are parallels. We always thought of Peaky as very cinematic, so we are finally finding a screen big enough for what we want to do.”

We will update this article when we find out more information.

We will update this article when we find out more information.