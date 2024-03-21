Peaky Blinders fans hyped after movie confirms Cillian Murphy’s return

By order of the Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy is confirmed to return to his role as Tommy Shelby in a spinoff movie — and it’s safe to say fans are hyped.

Creator of the hit BBC series, Steven Knight, confirmed the news to BirminghamWorld at the premiere of his new show This Town this week, stating: “He definitely is returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

There have been rumblings of Murphy reprising his role for the Peaky Blinders film for some time, with the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer star previously saying he was “open” to the idea “if there’s more story to tell.”

Judging by Knight’s comments, there definitely is. Fans have been reacting excitedly to the news, with one writing on X: “The best news of the day. We will be feasting.” “Yay, the goat is back,” said another, while a third added, “Better. No one can’t act that role, the way he did.”

The original Peaky Blinders show, based on the real Birmingham street gang of the same name, wrapped up its six-season run in 2022. Talks of a spinoff have been circulating since then, with a movie now in development that is set to take place during World War II.

Elsewhere in the red carpet interview, Knight praised Murphy for his Best Actor win at the 2024 Academy Awards for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic.

“It was so deserved. I mean he’s brilliant, and he’s such a great human being and he leads the line when we’re shooting and he’s so level-headed and straightforward. He deserves everything he gets,” he said.

