When is Love is Blind UK? Everything we know

Netflix has opened applications for a UK season of reality dating show Love is Blind — here’s everything we know so far about when it is, and how to apply.

Love is Blind is a hugely popular reality dating show on Netflix, which sees a group of contestants get to know each other using only their voices from within purpose-built pods.

Couples who get engaged will then be able to meet face-to-face and get to know each other more before deciding whether or not to go ahead with the marriage. Season 4, filmed in Seattle, is set to release on Netflix on March 24.

In February 2023, Netflix announced that Love is Blind is coming to the UK — here’s everything we know about the season so far.

When is Love is Blind UK?

Filming for Love is Blind UK will reportedly take place later in 2023. The season is set to air in 2024.

Each season of Love is Blind US has been filmed in a different location, but the exact location for the UK version has not yet been revealed.

How to apply to Love is Blind UK?

If you think you’ve got what it takes to appear on Love is Blind UK, you are able to apply through this shortaudition online form.

The closing date for applicants is June 1, 2023, however, the form states that they can extend or close the application process at any time and without notice.

Who will host Love is Blind UK?

It has not yet been announced who will be hosting Love is Blind UK. While Love is Blind US is presented by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, it has been reported that new hosts will be taking over for the UK version of the show.

