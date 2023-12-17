TV & Movies

Will there be a live-action Aladdin 2?

Lucy-Jo Finnighan
Aladdin and the Genie in live-actionDisney

Aladdin is considered to be one of the better live-action adaptations, or at least one of the most popular. But will this result in a sequel?

As of late, Disney has been re-imagining many of their most famous animated films and transferring them into the live-action world. From Peter Pan and Beauty and the Beast, to Pinocchio and The Little Mermaid, and of course, Aladdin.

The original first came out in 1992, and became a major hit. So naturally, the live-action had a lot to live up to. And while the remake didn’t hit it with critics, earning a 57% Critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the $1.054 billion box office draw certainly speaks for itself.

So with a sequel having been mentioned a number of times since the live-action film came out in 2019, will it be happening?

Is a live-action Aladdin 2 happening?

Sadly, it seems like Aladdin 2 may never be happening, although this is yet to be officially stated.

This had been a concept pursued by Disney over the past few years, but in a recent interview with Screen Rant, star Mena Massoud explained the lack of momentum for any sequel, citing the recent Hollywood strikes as a reason: “I don’t have any updates. I think like you said, the strike kind of just put everything on hold. I know they were trying to get it off the ground for a long time but I have no idea where it’s at.”

It seems like Massoud himself is moving on, stating: “Listen, we shot in 2017. It’s been six years now since we shot and wrapped the project. To me, at a certain point, life just goes on. I’m sure they have their reasons.

“I know they were trying for a long time, so I don’t know what the obstacles exactly were. But maybe now after the strike is over, they’ll continue to try to get it off the ground.”

There are plenty of potential plots for an Aladdin live-action sequel should one ever happen, as the animated movie itself has multiple spin-offs, including The Return of Jafar, and The King of Thieves, as well as an animated TV show.

The synopsis for the original remake was as such: “Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie.

“As Aladdin and the genie start to become friends, they must soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer, Jafar, from overthrowing young Jasmine’s kingdom.”

