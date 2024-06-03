The Bear Season 3 reveals ‘death’ with worrying episode description

If you thought The Bear Season 3 would be any less traumatic, think again — the FX series has revealed “death” is on the cards with a worrying episode description.

While it’s certainly one of the best binge-worthy TV series of our time, The Bear isn’t an easy watch; from the pressure cooker environment of fine-dining kitchens to the trauma left behind by death and addiction, you can’t help but feel the ups and downs Carmy, Syd, and co. experience.

It’s what makes those moments of beauty, of hope, and of friendship feel so much more meaningful.

With The Bear Season 3 on the horizon, it looks like creator Christopher Storer has plenty more heartache in store if the episode descriptions are anything to go by.

Notably, the description for the finale, titled ‘Forever’, simply says, “Another funeral.” Given The Bear Season 2 finale saw Marcus receive numerous missed calls from his mother’s nurse, it could be that the funeral is for his mom.

IMDb/Reddit

However, there’s another theory doing the rounds: it’s a metaphorical funeral signifying the death of Carmy and Syd’s eponymous restaurant.

Over on Reddit, one wrote, “What if the restaurant fails and it’s a metaphorical funeral for The Bear?” Another agreed, “Exactly what I said. The death of The Bear.”

Others are weighing up the option with other possibilities, including Carmy, Michael, and Natalie’s mom Donna or Uncle Jimmy.

“I’m guessing Donna will be the other funeral,” said one, “Or they could mean the death of the restaurant, as in it failed and they didn’t make Cicero’s loan.”

“I feel like ‘Forever’ might be Donna or Cicero,” commented another, while a third added, “If it’s Donna’s funeral, I wouldn’t be surprised if Carmy has a breakdown similar to Roman Roy.”

Though some are convinced that this refers to Marcus’s mother, there’s one reason this may not be the case: why would they include it in Episode 10, aka: the finale?

“The description is for the Season 3 finale, and Marcus’s mother is too minor of a character for her death to be such a significant plot point,” one fan pointed out.

Another said, “I’m pretty sure Marcus’ mom’s funeral would be at the beginning of the season though, not the end. Hence ‘another’ one.”

Whatever the case, it appears there will be a funeral of some sort in The Bear Season 3, as set photos released in March showed the cast filming outside of a church wearing black suits.

X/@JustJared

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait to find out, as all 10 episodes of the series’ third chapter will drop on Hulu at once, officially landing on the streaming service on June 27.

Until then, best sure to check out all of the new TV shows heading to streaming this month, as well as the new movies to add to your watchlist.

