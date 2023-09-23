One Piece live-action showrunner says “let’s talk” as Jamie Lee Curtis set to join for Season 2

Netflix’s One Piece showrunner Matt Owens has supported Jamie Lee Curtis’s desire to become Dr Kureha for Season 2, which looks to be a done deal.

One Piece’s creator himself Eiichiro Oda confirmed on September 14, that another season of Netflix’s new hit anime live-action was coming.

Despite many previous live-action manga adaptions dramatically flopping, such as Cowboy Bebop which was cancelled after its first season, One Piece has certainly been a breakthrough success for the streaming service.

It achieved tens of millions of viewers in just a few days and even broke records with its mass global appeal to become the number-one show in 84 countries for the platform.

Not only has the show received high critical acclaim from both critics and fans, but also A-list actor Jamie Lee Curtis has now publicly praised the show and voiced her desire to be cast for Season 2.

Netflix’s One Piece showrunner supports Jamie Lee Curtis joining

Since the release of the live-action series, the internet has been rallying for Jamie Lee Curtis to star as the elderly Dr Kureha for the upcoming season.

After hearing the calls, she took to Instagram to share an interview she had done previously regarding the topic and made her interest clear in multiple posts.

“Once the strike against the greed of the AMTPT is settled with a fair contract, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha,” She said.

Just a few hours later, one of Netflix’s showrunners Matt Owens pretty much confirmed the appointment: “Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work, let’s talk!” He responded.

Off the back of Everything Everywhere All at Once’s wild success, the star earned herself an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the movie which has catapulted her back to the top of the acting world.

The producers have also revealed why the live-action One Piece show could run for 12 seasons.