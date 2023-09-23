New Doctor Who 60th Anniversary trailer teases explosive specials

The 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who is almost here, and a new major trailer has shown us what’s in store for the Doctor and Donna.

Doctor Who is continuing its reign as the longest-running Sci-Fi show ever by celebrating its 60th anniversary later this year.

The celebrations are set to be headlined by three special hour-long episodes written by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who will also remain at the helm for Season 14 and beyond. Fan-fave actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate will also reprise their roles as The Doctor and Donna Noble, along with Neil Patrick Harris appearing as a villain.

To say that fans of the show are hyped for these specials is an understatement, as considering how big the 50th Anniversary Special was, we’ve got a lot to look forward to. And now there’s a brand new trailer to get us all even more excited.

The official trailer for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary is here

The new official trailer for the 60th Anniversary Doctor Who Special is finally here. Check it out:

The trailer shows both Donna and the Doctor lamenting what they’ve lost. It also gives hints at the upcoming action, with UNIT, aliens, and enemies creating a series of explosive fights. No doubt these upcoming three special episodes – which have been titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle” – are going to be both emotional and epic. And of course, a certain upcoming Doctor makes a brief appearance…

This new trailer had already been teased by the BBC, with glitchy promotional material posing as faux broadcast interruptions going viral across social media. Fans were able to decode the glitches, revealing a binary code which, when translated, reads, “Their time has come, Saturday 23 September, BBC One, 6:10 p.m.”

The theme song for competition show Strictly Come Dancing could also be heard next to the Doctor Who theme. And low and behold, the trailer came out at that predicted time on the BBC One channel, just before Strictly Come Dancing was set to air at 6:15pm.

Now, there were already two teasers for the specials released back in December and May, which revealed the titles of the episodes, along with showing us some new and familiar faces. And of course, Doctor Who’s Season 13 finale, ‘The Power of the Doctor’ confirmed David Tennant’s return in its final scene, which was immediately followed by one of the teasers. You can watch said teasers below:

There are currently no confirmed release dates for the 60th anniversary specials, however, we do know that they will all air sometime in November 2023, on BBC iPlayer for the UK and Disney+ for the rest of the world.

Plot details surrounding the special episodes are understandably being kept under wraps, but we do know that the specials will feature the reunion of The Doctor and Donna, and that Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor will appear before taking over for Season 14.

