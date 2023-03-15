Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies claims upcoming episode is one of the “greatest things” he’s ever made

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has made a bold claim about an upcoming Season 14 episode of the hit Sci-Fi series.

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding Doctor Who this year as the show is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary. November 2023 will not only see the return of fan-favorite Doctor, David Tennant but also former showrunner Russell T Davies who was responsible for reviving the series back in 2005.

As well as heading up the show’s 60th-anniversary celebrations – which will see Tennant return alongside Catherine Tate for three hour-long episodes later this year – Davies will remain at Doctor Who’s helm for Season 14, which will be led by Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday.

Article continues after ad

While we won’t be seeing Season 14 on our screens for a while, Davies recently made a bold claim about one of the upcoming episodes.

Russell T Davies claims upcoming Doctor Who episode is one of the “greatest things” he’s ever made

In a recent interview with Michael Ball on BBC Radio 2, Davies was asked if he had started work on new Doctor Who to which he responded “I have, I sat here and I watched Episode 4 last night and I think it’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever made in my life. So I’m very very happy.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Episode director, Dylan Holmes Williams, echoed the sentiment on Twitter when retweeting the popular Doctor Who fan account @BadWolfArchives – proudly stating “As the lucky man who got to direct this incredible script, I’ve got to say I’m very excited about what we created.”

Article continues after ad

During his first stint as showrunner, Davies penned some of the most well-received episodes of the Doctor Who revival, including Midnight, Turn Left, and Utopia. Since his last run on Doctor Who, he’s gone on to create the miniseries It’s A Sin, and the dystopian drama Years & Years.

Season 14 of Doctor Who is expected to air in early 2024, following on from the show’s 60th-anniversary celebrations in November.

You can keep up with all the latest Doctor Who news and information by visiting our home page for the show.