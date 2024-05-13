Doctor Who fans are divided over Episode 2’s wild ending

The grand musical ending of Doctor Who Season 14 Episode 2 has fans completely split over whether it’s too much or just enough.

The second episode of the new season, ‘The Devil’s Chord’, sees the Doctor and Ruby Sunday travel to London in 1965, where they hope to watch The Beatles record their first album at Abbey Road Studios (then known as EMI Recording Studios).

However, their plan is hindered when the Doctor Who villain known as Maestro steals music from the world, rendering artists such as The Beatles and Cilla Black completely uninspired. But the most talked-about point from the Doctor Who episode is the ending, which comes about with a major musical number, complete with background dancers.

Article continues after ad

The number is set to the song ‘There’s Always a Twist at the End’, which no doubt is a reference to the mysterious Susan Twist. However, the extravagant performance has caused a split among fans, with some absolutely adoring the final scene.

Article continues after ad

“I personally think every Doctor Who episode should end in a musical number from now on,” said one fan on X. Others agreed, adding: “Sorry but the musical number at the end of Devils Chord was a camp way to end a fab camp episode. Heaven forbid Doctor Who is able to be different and fun sometimes.”

Article continues after ad

A third said: “How you gonna have an episode about the importance of music and how it helps the soul and NOT have a musical number?”

Meanwhile, others weren’t so convinced. In fact, they didn’t like the musical number at all, and argued that it ruined an otherwise good episode.

As one X user wrote: “What in the feckin’ hell was the last five mins??? I love a musical but not in the middle of Doctor Who.”

“See if we just ended here without the musical number, I would have given it a 10/10,” said another, while one comment said: “Really liked the episode, but I felt the random musical number at the end kind of destroyed the atmosphere and suspense that had been built up. The ending was already perfect.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That musical number was just stupid,” said one Reddit user. “I was ok with the Christmas episode because it’s suppose to be more lighthearted and whimsical, but this felt like a kiddy, Nickelodeon ending.”

The musical number is also a glimpse into a parallel universe in some ways, as showrunner Russell T Davies recently told GamesRadar+ that a Doctor Who musical was a possibility at one point. It was even a subject of interest for ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, who brought the iconic musical Mamma Mia! to life.

For more Who, keep an eye on the Doctor Who Season 14 release schedule, and find out how to watch Doctor Who Season 14.