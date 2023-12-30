New details revealed about Tarantino’s final movie

Quentin Tarantino has reached the end of his 10-film long run, and now his final flick, The Movie Critic, is getting more details.

Quentin Tarantino has managed to make himself one of Hollywood’s biggest auteurs by focusing on only creating 10 movies. This line-up has certainly made an impact, to the point that there’s a lot of hype surrounding his tenth and final film.

The movie, which will be titled The Movie Critic, has been the topic of discussion for a while, with new details coming out every so often, including the location and its potential lead.

And now, while the auteur has remained somewhat silent on his movie, others have released possibly the biggest hint about what’s to come yet.

Paul Schrader makes hints about The Movie Critic

Paul Schrader, who wrote one of Martin Scorsese’s movies, Taxi Driver, has seemingly revealed new information about Tarantino’s final movie since it’s reportedly inspired primarily by the 1976 classic.

The tenth movie from the Oscar-winning director already has a number of details circulating it, such as its 1970s setting, its plot revolving around a pornographic movie reviewer, and how it was meant to start production in 2023 before the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes halted any progress. So far, not even a cast has been announced.

However, we have gotten some information on how Tarantino could be portraying the movie’s plot. During a recent interview with French publication Le Monde (via The Playlist) Schrader shared that Tarantino had previously approached him about shooting a section of one of Schrader’s older screenplays, and that The Movie Critic may follow a similar pattern:

“Quentin will insert extracts from films from the 1970s. And he will also make his own versions of films from that era. He asked my permission to shoot the ending of [Rolling Thunder], by John Flynn, as I had written it in the original screenplay — before it was completely rewritten and watered down.”

This certainly wouldn’t be an anomaly for Tarantino. The director is a fan of paying homage to and recreating classic films, especially in his period pieces. His last movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saw its main character appear in the classics The Great Escape, Death on the Run, and in an episode of the police show The F.B.I.. It also did this while portraying archival footage of real actor Sharon Tate.

The movie critic could also be following Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s pattern of mixing fantasy and real history together, also seen in the likes of Inglorious Bastards, which happens to feature Tarantino’s favorite character in his entire filmography.

While no doubt Tarantino’s movie will be a hit whatever he comes out with, each detail is only drawing up more and more hype for his swan song.

