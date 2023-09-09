Quentin Tarantino picks location for final movie before retiring

Quentin Tarantino has finally revealed the location of his final directorial outing before retiring from the movie business.

To say that Quentin Tarantino is one of the most famous and well respected directors and screenwriters in Hollywood would be an understatement.

Tarantino has created some of the most iconic pieces of filmmaking ever put to screen with the likes of Pulp Fiction, the Kill Bill series, and Inglourtious Basterds.

And now it looks like Quentin Tarantino is gearing up to film his tenth and final movie before retirement, and he has finally revealed the movie’s filming location.

Tarantino heads back home for his final film

Tarantino’s self-proclaimed ‘final’ film will be shoot in his hometown of Los Angeles, California. The movie, titled The Movie Critic, will follow a man who “really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a p*rno rag.”

“I love shooting in California. I started directing movies here and it is only fitting that I shoot my final motion picture in the cinema capital of the world,” Tarantino told Deadline.

“There is nothing like shooting in my hometown; the crews are the best I’ve ever worked with, and the locations are amazing. The producers and I are thrilled to be making #10 in Los Angeles.”

Sony Pictures

And it seems like the state of California is grateful that Tarantino using his last outing to showcase their city, as his film nabbed a $20.2 million subsidy which only two other films receieved: an untitled Netflix project and a Sony film called Under My Skin, which is rumored to be a Frank Sinatra biopic.

As the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing, there’s no official timeline of when Quentin Tarantino’s final masterpiece will make it to the big screen.

