New Avatar 2 trailer teases underwater visuals & breathtaking action

A brand-new trailer for Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water – has dropped, showcasing the sequel’s breathtaking visuals like we’ve never seen before.

Avatar, James Cameron’s 2009 mega-hit, took audiences to a whole new world on Pandora. It had one of the biggest budgets in movie history, but it’s still the box office king of the world, with the original movie now on the path to a $3 billion haul with re-releases.

The wait has been long, arduous, and filled with scepticism for Avatar 2, particularly when people – naively – say nobody remembers the first movie.

They’re all about to be proven wrong, because you never bet against James Cameron – the new trailer for Avatar 2 is finally here.

New Avatar 2 trailer is absolutely breathtaking

You can check out the new trailer for Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, below:

The official synopsis reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is due for release on December 16, 2022. You can find out more about the movie here.