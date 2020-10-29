 Netflix viewers outraged over monthly price increase - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Netflix viewers outraged over monthly price increase

Published: 29/Oct/2020 20:10

by Nate Searl
Netflix price increase
NETFLIX

Share

Netflix

The price of a Netflix subscription in the United States is going up… Again. As you might expect, people are upset over the decision that will see them paying more to see their favorite shows.

Netflix did it again: they raised the monthly subscription cost in the United States. Once upon a time, viewers only had to pay $10 per month to watch their favorite shows and movies on the platform, but not after several increases in price.

Reports suggested that there might be another increase, and now, a subscription will cost $14 per month, $1 more than before, and a premium subscription will cost $18 per month. Naturally, this move is drawing a lot of criticism from viewers.

Fans outraged over Netflix subscription price increase

Netflix is the most popular streaming platform, and is estimated to bring in $18.5 billion in 2020 alone. This has led fans to question why they are hiking up the price even further and their official Twitter account is getting bombarded by angry fans. They claim the price increase will help bring more content to the platform for its viewers.

@Dannyis1337 points out that multiple other streaming services are cheaper, which is true. You can currently get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu all for $12.99 per month.

Another tweet calls Netflix out for not being able to compete, and claims they are cancelling their subscription. This is likely due to the service claiming that they are hiking up the price to provide more content.

Netflix stock surges

Despite the outrage from many fans, Netflix stock shot up by over 4% following the announcement, according to CNBC Now. This increase suggests that the platform will continue performing well, and fans won’t actually cancel their subscriptions.

There are plenty of fans claiming they are going to cancel their sub over the price increase, but whether anyone will actually do it or not remains to be seen.

Hiking up the price hasn’t hurt Netflix much in the past, even with subscribers getting upset over it. It remains one of the top streaming services worldwide, and there will be plenty of viewers that won’t have any problems paying the extra dollar each month for their favorite shows.

TV + Movies

What is The Queen’s Gambit? New Netflix show even Stephen King is loving

Published: 29/Oct/2020 18:14 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 18:21

by Emma Soteriou
Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit
Netflix

Share

Netflix

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit has seen a great response from audiences, following its release on October 23, with even Stephen King praising it – and it might just become your new favorite as well.

The series revolves around a young girl who grows up in an orphanage and gradually works her way up in the world, competing to become the world’s greatest chess player.

It stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonist, Beth Harmon, as well as Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts.

The show is an adaptation of a novel under the same name by Walter Tevis, which touches on issues around addiction among other things.

Fans have been sharing their love for the series online, with nothing but praise for the cast and storyline.

Even author Stephen King is raving about the show, naming it one of his Netflix favorites of the year.

Does this mean chess will rise in popularity again?

It doesn’t take much for a phenomenon to take over, and The Queen’s Gambit might be just what the world of chess needed for it to get the recognition it deserves.

There’s already talks of dusting off the chessboard by quite a few people on Twitter.

The show has definitely had a positive effect on audiences, giving them the inspiration to improve on what they already know.

Unfortunately, Reddit users seem less keen on the idea, waiting for people to realize they won’t quite be up to the same standards as Beth Harmon.

“People in for some rude awakenings when they realize they aren’t prodigies like in the show lmao,” said one user (TWPmercury).

The Queen’s Gambit receives worldwide praise as it hits no. 1 in 27 countries from r/chess

Though the chess craze may not last long, The Queen’s Gambit will continue to draw audiences with its tense and emotional scenes.

The limited series is available now on Netflix.