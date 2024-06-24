Netflix could soon get even more commercials, and fans aren’t happy

Not happy with your Netflix subscription plan? Well, there’s a chance it could get even worse, alongside other streaming platforms.

We’ve all blinked and watched our bills increase as streaming services continue to up their prices month after month. Netflix is at the forefront of these changes, but other popular platforms such as Disney Plus and Hulu are following suit.

Despite this, a new report from The New York Times suggests that we could soon be paying even more for even more – in the worst way.

During interviews with various CEO and chairmen of the biggest platforms around, they all agreed that prices will continue to increase, but so will the number of adverts we see during new movies and TV shows.

Disney spokesperson Mr. Chapek explained about advert subscriptions: “It’s a nice way to get price-sensitive consumers. Heavy users will still come and pay the higher monthly fee.”

However, the reaction to the report doesn’t quite reflect the same feeling.

“At this point, I no longer have a ‘dedicated’ streaming service,” one fan posted on Reddit. “None of the ones have a big enough library to keep me interested. So I just subscribe to one until I finish 1-2 shows, cancel, and move on.”

A second agreed, “Nope, they start bringing back regular commercials and I’m completely f**king out… I can’t do that sh*t anymore. I will unsubscribe to any company that forces them back in subscriptions.”

“Yeah, we all saw this coming. I will sail the high seas again if I have to. I don’t want to watch ads. Half of them are scams these days anyways,” a third added.

Netflix subscriptions currently range from $7 to $23 monthly, while Disney Plus is $7.99 per month for the ad-supported version and $13.99 per month for the ad-free version.

Although whether streaming services will stay the course is a more complex debate, the models seem to be moving towards a more traditional cable format, but they still have a high turnover of shows and movies getting axed.

“I think there’s also a lot to be said about the current state of production that keeps people watching their favorite comfort series instead of new content,” another fan mused.

“Pretty much any show on a streaming service runs the high risk of getting cut and those that do survive have obscenely long production times between each season for less than 10 episodes a season.

“I totally get that quality takes time but combining that with the reputation for canceling leads to a lot of hesitant watching.”

If you’re still sticking with streaming, you can find new movies streaming and new TV shows streaming on all available platforms.