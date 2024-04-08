Is Netflix’s new “Skip the Foreplay” feature real?

Netflix viewers have been left divided by its new “Skip the Foreplay” feature, allegedly allowing users to circumvent sex scenes — but is it even real?

We’ve all been there: it’s a family movie night, you’re sitting with your mum and dad, and bang — a sex scene comes on and completely kills the vibe. You do anything but look at the screen, and dead air fills the room as the shared awkwardness becomes too much to bear.

So, what if Netflix introduced a button that’d allow you to quickly skip any racy scenes from the outset, rather than rummaging frantically for the remote, probably lodged just out of reach between the couch cushions?

Well, according to Soren Iverson’s recent X/Twitter post, Netflix has done just the thing — except it hasn’t, as it’s completely made-up.

The content creator duped millions of people online after posting an alleged screenshot of Netflix’s app with a new “skip the foreplay” feature. “Make family movie night less awkward by deleting naughty scenes from this show,” it says, giving the viewer the option to opt in or ignore it.

After being viewed more than 16 million times, Iverson clarified: “Well this blew up. I make unhinged stuff like this daily so if you lol’d at this (or breathed through the nose a lil at least), then pls DEMOLISH that follow button.”

As others have pointed out, the name doesn’t even make sense: theoretically, a “skip the foreplay” feature should take viewers directly to the sex scenes.

Nevertheless, people have been left divided by the idea. “I would pay for this feature. No kidding,” one wrote, while another tweeted: “You guys are so weak. Watching a surprise sex scene with your entire family builds character.”

“Is this real? I wholly reject this concept. If they’re not mature enough to watch, then they’re not mature enough to watch. This also plays into the whole ‘sex scenes are unnecessary’ griping that is going to become poisonous to art. Just pick something else for family night lol,” another wrote.

In the meantime, you can find out what other new movies you should be streaming this month, as well as what TV shows are coming to Netflix.