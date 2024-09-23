Netflix viewers spot ‘Game of Thrones coffee cup’ mistake in Menendez series

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is getting plenty of flak from fans thanks to some controversial choices, but now one tiny detail is getting the Game of Thrones Starbucks cup treatment.

From troubling incest subplots to the real-life Erik Menendez bashing the Netflix series for being “inaccurate”, there’s been plenty of trouble brewing around the new Ryan Murphy series.

That’s par for the course with true crime shows, which often attract debate and pushback thanks to their disturbing subject matters. But one new criticism actually has nothing to do with the dark history of the case, but rather one on-set detail that disrupts the show’s ’80s-’90s setting.

In one scene, as pointed out by fans, Erik and Lyle can be seen standing by a door. If you look carefully, you can catch what looks like a Ring camera on the exterior. Since Ring was founded in 2011, that’s quite a misplacement.

It’s difficult to get a good look at the object in the scene, but there’s no denying that it does resemble a Ring doorbell, with the black rectangle and what appears to be a blue circle underneath.

Fans have since been quick to point this out, with comments like: “I know damn well that’s not a RING CAMERA?? Baby, Ryan Murphy f**ked EVERYTHING up.”

Others are even comparing it to another famous continuity blunder: the coffee cup in the background of Game of Thrones’ final season. This made headlines back in 2019, with the scene in question being mocked by audiences and the cast alike.

While the Ring doorbell situation isn’t quite as egregious, it’s still enough to keep the developing hate train for Monsters going.

“Brings me back to the good ole’ Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones,” said one comment, while another added: “Nah because he f**ked EVERYTHING up. Like EVERYTHING. A ring camera is INSANE.”

Another wrote: “I’m sure the brothers just teleported 30 years into the future for this scene. Why not? It is just as realistic as the rest of the plot.”

