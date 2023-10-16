Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe movie was turned down by studio

It’s official, Warner Bros. sucks – at least, that’s what fans are saying after it emerged the studio rejected a pitch for an animated Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe movie.

Mortal Kombat and DC are both under Warner Bros’ purview. In 2008, their worlds collided in a one-time-only crossover video game, allowing players the chance to impale Batman with Scorpion’s kunai and pit Raiden’s lighting-crackled torpedo against Superman’s Kryptonian move set.

Unlike the brain-pulverizing, viscera-splattering delights of the mainline MK games, it was considerably toned down to appeal to a younger audience – but despite some mixed reviews, it definitely whetted the appetites of fans.

Well, at least one screenwriter took it upon himself to answer the demand – but Warner Bros. wasn’t interested. You weak, pathetic fools.

Warner Bros rejected Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe movie

Jeremy Adams, who wrote the acclaimed Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge as well as Battle of the Realms and Snow Blind, recently spoke to Comic Book about his nixed pitch for a DC crossover movie.

The outlet asked if Adams’ work on Mortal Kombat and DC animated movies was leading to a versus event, but the screenwriter confirmed no such project is in the works. “I would lower your expectations. I don’t know if they have any plans to do more. I do know that we pitched that a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed,” he said.

Comic Book asked if the studio “hates money”, and Adams responded: “Well, I think at the end of the day, I don’t know if they’re ever going to do any more. I hope they do, and I hope they call me to be involved.

“That would be great because I really love it. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think it would be really cool though. Trust me, I would love to see a DC Mortal Kombat. That would be super, super cool.”

Mortal Kombat’s movie future lies with the sequel to the hit 2021 movie, which has yet to resume production due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

You can find out more about Mortal Kombat 2 here and check out the rest of our MK coverage here.