Mission Impossible 8 budget makes Tom Cruise sequel one of the most expensive movies ever

The hype for Mission: Impossible 8 is already starting to amp up, and the eye-watering $400 million budget puts it on the list of the most expensive movies ever made.

After months of anticipation, Mission: Impossible 8 has finally wrapped and is well in the depths of post-production. The sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning reportedly has a budget of $400 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made.

The budget may have been hiked up as a result of the production delays stemming from the 2023 Hollywood strikes, plus a submarine incident back in May. As such, it now sits on the list of the priciest movies of all time – in fourth place, to be exact.

It falls behind the likes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and the most expensive entry, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. At $447 million, the Star Wars sequel is quite a way over Tom Cruise’s upcoming action movie.

With the fifth entry being Fast X, this means the top five most expensive movies of all time are entirely sequels.

This also makes M:I 8 the most expensive Mission: Impossible movie of the bunch, almost double what Dead Reckoning Part 1 cost at $290 million. It’s a far cry from the first Mission: Impossible’s budget, which only totaled $80 million.

While the new movie doesn’t have a confirmed title, it’s rumored that all will be revealed when the official trailer drops. (Which industry insiders claim will be on November 11).

According to reports, Paramount has been keen to promote the new Ethan Hunt flick as the “final” entry in the franchise. However, those same reports allege that Cruise is pushing back against saying a public goodbye to the character.

Mission: Impossible 8 arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

