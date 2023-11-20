Suits cast are reuniting next year

In 2019, TV saw the end of an era as the USA Network series Suits came to a close with its final season. Since then, Suits has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to its run on Netflix, and fans will get to see the cast reunite in 2024.

Netflix has revived the fame of the legal drama since it became globally available to fans. It led to countless hours of watch hours within weeks. But fans have eagerly been hoping the newfound interest in the series also leads to a Season 10.

Many of the original cast, including Patrick J. Adams, have shown their gratitude to fans and love for Suits. But there has been little to no news of a possible revival in the form of a new season.

But fans will get to see their beloved Suits cast in person, as they are set to attend a weekend-long festival and hold a panel in Summer 2024.

Suits cast and showrunner will reunite on stage

It’s time to get the suit dry-cleaned and dust off the legal books as Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J Adams, Dulé Hill, and creator Aaron Kusch will hold a panel at the 2024 ATX Festival in late May into June.

According to IndieWire, it was announced that many of the original cast members and the showrunner will take part in the ATX Festival next year. As fans know Adams played the lead role of Michael Ross with Rafferty as Donna Paulsen. Dulé Hill was also well known for his roles as attorney Alex Williams in Suits and for his role in the USA series Psych, as well as playing Charlie in The West Wing.

For now, news of the other cast members attending is yet to be revealed. It’s unclear if the Duchess of Sussex will also make an appearance at the panel. Meghan Markle played the leading role of Rachel Zane, financial law partner-turned-Ross’ love interest. She was written off Suits after the Season 7 finale as her relationship with Prince Harry got serious.

Markle has nothing but kind words for the series. In her interview with Variety, she said, “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Fans can only hope the showrunner has seen the record-breaking numbers Suits has received and consider bringing back the cast for a new season.

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now.