MCU star Chris Hemsworth admits Thor: Love and Thunder was “too silly”

MCU actor and Thor star Chris Hemsworth has admitted that the recent Thor: Love and Thunder movie was perhaps “too silly” and that the cast was focused too much on having “fun” rather than the overall project.

While director Taika Waititi reinvigorated the Thor franchise with Thor: Ragnarok, the follow-up movie, Love and Thunder, left much to be desired with fans. Although it kept the same humor as its predecessor, audiences found that the movie was a bit too over the top for their liking.

As a result, it is currently one of the lowest-rated MCU movies of all time, with outlets such as Rotten Tomatoes scoring the movie much lower than most other Marvel films.

Since its early 2022 release, actors and those involved in the movie have slowly but surely come out and offered up their honest opinions on the flick.

Marvel Studios Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is now the Mighty Thor thanks to Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the titular Thor and has done so for over a decade, spoke candidly about Love and Thunder during a recent interview with GQ.

Chris Hemsworth weighs in on Thor: Love and Thunder criticism

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,”

Following the negative reception to the film, as well as the actor’s recent discovery that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s, Hemsworth has revealed that he will be more focused on the process of his characters and making films moving forward.

“It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

So far, there are no confirmed plans for the character to come back in the MCU. However, with big team-up projects and more Avengers films on the way, there is a good chance that Hemsworth will be back, even only in a cameo role, at some point in the coming years.

